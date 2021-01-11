Weekend Jail Log: January 9-11, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Anthony Gallegos

Anthony Gallegos was taken into custody at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 for warrants issued by County Court at Law, Tom Green County, and the USM.

Bail for Gallegos was set at $1,000 for Criminal Trespass Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt, $58,000 for Man/Del CS PG, and $58,000 for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle, for a total of $116,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Possession: 3
  • Theft: 7
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
  • Tamper w/Govern Record Defraud/Harm: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 3
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • License Plates – Operating Vehicle w/Wrong License Plates: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Theft Prop>=$1,500<$20K from an Elderly Person: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon on Alcohol Premises: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
 
HODGES, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
431654
Booking Date:
01-10-2021 – 1:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
RUIZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
431653
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
GARCIA, ERIC
Booking #:
431652
Release Date:
01-09-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
SALINAS, JUAN
Booking #:
431651
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
BROWN, COLLYN
Booking #:
431650
Release Date:
01-10-2021 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CRUZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
431649
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
23990198 MTR* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52030025 MTR* PROH WEAPON
No Bond
YANT, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431648
Release Date:
01-10-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING CEHIVLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
$1434.00
WEST, JARRETT
Booking #:
431647
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 5:56 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES X2
MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
MISC FTA X4
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC VPTA X3
$6072.00
RODRIGUEZ, RODGER
Booking #:
431646
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
 
OSBORN, JAMES
Booking #:
431645
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 3:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LISTER, MARQUES
Booking #:
431644
Release Date:
01-09-2021 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
01-09-2021 – 1:09 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
COX, LANCE
Booking #:
431643
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MACKEY, TRAVIS
Booking #:
431642
Release Date:
01-09-2021 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
26990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750
$1000.00
REYES, ROBERT
Booking #:
431641
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
431640
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990196 *MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC VPTA x 1
MISC VPTA X 3
$4420.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
431639
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$462.00
CLARK, WHITNEY
Booking #:
431638
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
SALAZAR, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
431637
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
EAGLE, AARON
Booking #:
431636
Release Date:
01-08-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 8:12 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
$3861.20
BERTRAND, KEATON
Booking #:
431635
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1500.00
BERRONES, AMARIS
Booking #:
431634
Release Date:
01-08-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
HICKS, LUKE
Booking #:
431633
Release Date:
01-08-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LARA, MARSHALL
Booking #:
431632
Release Date:
01-08-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CARRASCO, DANIEL
Booking #:
431631
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
MAEDGEN, CAMERON
Booking #:
431630
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
WARD, JEFFREY
Booking #:
431628
Release Date:
01-08-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 1:49 pm
Charges:
13990001 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
POLLOCK, DAVID
Booking #:
431627
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
MADRIGAL, MARIA
Booking #:
431626
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 10:35 am
Charges:
73990620 *MTR* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF x1
$370.00
GALVAN, PEDRO
Booking #:
431625
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 10:08 am
Charges:
35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 *GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
$100000.00
BONNER, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431624
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 10:06 am
Charges:
22990002 *GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
$75000.00
GALLEGOS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
431622
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 9:56 am
Charges:
35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
$116000.00
BRYAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431623
Release Date:
01-08-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 9:56 am
Charges:
11990002 *GOB*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
CRAWFORD, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431621
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 9:32 am
Charges:
25890001 *GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
$10000.00
 
 
 
GONZALES, YGNACIO
Booking #:
431657
Booking Date:
01-10-2021 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
23990004 *MTR*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K FROM AN ELDERLY PERSON
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
LUCIO, DAVID
Booking #:
431656
Booking Date:
01-10-2021 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
52990010 UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
VALDEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
431655
Booking Date:
01-10-2021 – 1:12 pm
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

