Weekend Jail Log: January 9-11, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Anthony Gallegos was taken into custody at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 for warrants issued by County Court at Law, Tom Green County, and the USM.
Bail for Gallegos was set at $1,000 for Criminal Trespass Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt, $58,000 for Man/Del CS PG, and $58,000 for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle, for a total of $116,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Possession: 3
- Theft: 7
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Tamper w/Govern Record Defraud/Harm: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 3
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- License Plates – Operating Vehicle w/Wrong License Plates: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Theft Prop>=$1,500<$20K from an Elderly Person: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon on Alcohol Premises: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52030025 MTR* PROH WEAPON
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES X2
MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
MISC FTA X4
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC VPTA X3
26990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750
23990196 *MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC VPTA x 1
MISC VPTA X 3
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF x1
52120009 *GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597