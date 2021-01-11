Weekend Jail Log: January 9-11, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Anthony Gallegos

Anthony Gallegos was taken into custody at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 for warrants issued by County Court at Law, Tom Green County, and the USM.

Bail for Gallegos was set at $1,000 for Criminal Trespass Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt, $58,000 for Man/Del CS PG, and $58,000 for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle, for a total of $116,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):