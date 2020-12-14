Weekend Jail Log: Driving While Intoxicated, Possession among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 11
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 13
  • Man/Del CS PG: 2
  • Theft: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Misc US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Speeding 32 MPH in a 25 MPH Zone: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
 
BASS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431280
Release Date:
12-14-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATON
$440.00
SALAZAR, MERCEDES
Booking #:
431279
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
$662.00
WELCH, TERRY
Booking #:
431278
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35990015 *JN*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC CPF X9
$2370.50
JORDAN, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
431277
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ESCOBEDO, EMILIO
Booking #:
431276
Release Date:
12-13-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431275
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 11:57 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
ALLEN, ALANA
Booking #:
431274
Release Date:
12-13-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 10:52 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
Harker, KeyShawn
Booking #:
431273
Release Date:
12-13-2020 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 8:00 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 4
$1543.00
 
 
DOAN, REBECCA
Booking #:
431270
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 5:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
BARAJAS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431271
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 5:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
KADING, CHELSEA
Booking #:
431269
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 4:37 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIDGWAY, JAMES
Booking #:
431268
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 3:58 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BUSTAMANTE CHAVEZ, HUMBERTO
Booking #:
431266
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 3:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MARTIN, DAKOTA
Booking #:
431267
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 2:39 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
preston, TERAYCE
Booking #:
431265
Release Date:
12-13-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
12-13-2020 – 12:59 am
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING 32 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE
MISC FTA x 1
$862.00
LARUE, REBECCA
Booking #:
431264
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DUNHAM, BRYAN
Booking #:
431263
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
VILLEGAS, ANTONIO
Booking #:
431262
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
54040010 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GARCIA, LITTLESNOW
Booking #:
431261
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
COLLINS, CHANEN
Booking #:
431260
Release Date:
12-12-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$1500.00
BETHEA, JAMES
Booking #:
431258
Release Date:
12-12-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MITCHELL, ISIAH
Booking #:
431259
Release Date:
12-12-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
 
WATSON, ZACHARY
Booking #:
431257
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 4:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BALL, MATT
Booking #:
431256
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 4:30 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ESPINOSA, JOSE
Booking #:
431255
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 4:05 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$1500.00
WOODLIFF, CASSIE
Booking #:
431254
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 4:04 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CARRILLO, ANNALECIA
Booking #:
431253
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 3:34 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, EDWARD
Booking #:
431252
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 1:38 am
Charges:
23990191 *MTR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
FTA *MTR* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832747J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC. INVALID (ICON)
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1
$1108.00
FOSTER, MARTIN
Booking #:
431251
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 1:26 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDX 2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
$3291.00
KING, LIONEL
Booking #:
431250
Release Date:
12-12-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 1:08 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
FROST, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431249
Booking Date:
12-12-2020 – 12:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
$1000.00
CLIFTON, AUSTIN
Booking #:
431248
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Rambo, Jonathan
Booking #:
431247
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1662.00
CAMPBELL, LEON
Booking #:
431246
Release Date:
12-12-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WILKINSON, EMMITT
Booking #:
431245
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MCDONOUGH, STEVEN
Booking #:
431244
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
35990003 MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GUERRA, JAVIER
Booking #:
431243
Release Date:
12-12-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
431242
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MOLINA, ALBERT
Booking #:
431241
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
WATSON, MACY
Booking #:
431240
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$25000.00
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
431239
Release Date:
12-11-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X3
$1506.00
NARVAEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
431238
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
YARBROUGH, DAKOTA
Booking #:
431237
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
SALAS, LINDSEY
Booking #:
431235
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
$2500.00
MARTINEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
431236
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
PEREZ, LUIS
Booking #:
431234
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
FELIX, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431233
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
431232
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
CHAND, ANAND
Booking #:
431231
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X7
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$994.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
431230
Release Date:
12-11-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 1:57 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FAIL TO IDENTIFY
MISC FTA X4
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$4444.00
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
431229
Release Date:
12-11-2020 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2020 – 10:03 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

