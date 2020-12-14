Weekend Jail Log: Driving While Intoxicated, Possession among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 11
- Driving While Intoxicated: 13
- Man/Del CS PG: 2
- Theft: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Misc US Marshal Hold: 1
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Speeding 32 MPH in a 25 MPH Zone: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
35990015 *JN*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC CPF X9
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC FTA x 1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 NO DL
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
FTA *MTR* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832747J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC. INVALID (ICON)
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FTA X3
MISC CPF X2
MISC CPF X 1
MISC CPF X7
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FAIL TO IDENTIFY
MISC FTA X4
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597