Weekend Jail Log: Driving While Intoxicated, Possession among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 11

Driving While Intoxicated: 13

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Theft: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Public Intoxication: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Speeding 32 MPH in a 25 MPH Zone: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

BASS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 431280 Release Date: 12-14-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 11:05 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATON $440.00 SALAZAR, MERCEDES Booking #: 431279 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 6:11 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2 $662.00 WELCH, TERRY Booking #: 431278 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 5:32 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35990015 *JN*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC CPF X9 $2370.50 JORDAN, CHRISTINA Booking #: 431277 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 2:25 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ESCOBEDO, EMILIO Booking #: 431276 Release Date: 12-13-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 2:01 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 1 $1000.00 REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 431275 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 11:57 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond ALLEN, ALANA Booking #: 431274 Release Date: 12-13-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 10:52 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond Harker, KeyShawn Booking #: 431273 Release Date: 12-13-2020 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 8:00 am Charges: MISC CPF x 4 $1543.00 DOAN, REBECCA Booking #: 431270 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 5:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00 BARAJAS, JONATHAN Booking #: 431271 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 5:12 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 KADING, CHELSEA Booking #: 431269 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 4:37 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 RIDGWAY, JAMES Booking #: 431268 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 3:58 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BUSTAMANTE CHAVEZ, HUMBERTO Booking #: 431266 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 3:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MARTIN, DAKOTA Booking #: 431267 Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 2:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 preston, TERAYCE Booking #: 431265 Release Date: 12-13-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 12-13-2020 – 12:59 am Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING 32 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE

MISC FTA x 1 $862.00 LARUE, REBECCA Booking #: 431264 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 11:42 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DUNHAM, BRYAN Booking #: 431263 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 9:38 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $2000.00 VILLEGAS, ANTONIO Booking #: 431262 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 9:09 pm Charges: 54040010 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond GARCIA, LITTLESNOW Booking #: 431261 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 9:01 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

54999999 NO DL $464.00 COLLINS, CHANEN Booking #: 431260 Release Date: 12-12-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 7:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $1500.00 BETHEA, JAMES Booking #: 431258 Release Date: 12-12-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 7:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MITCHELL, ISIAH Booking #: 431259 Release Date: 12-12-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 7:37 pm Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $500.00 WATSON, ZACHARY Booking #: 431257 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 4:32 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 BALL, MATT Booking #: 431256 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 4:30 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ESPINOSA, JOSE Booking #: 431255 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 4:05 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE $1500.00 WOODLIFF, CASSIE Booking #: 431254 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 4:04 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CARRILLO, ANNALECIA Booking #: 431253 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 3:34 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond GUTIERREZ, EDWARD Booking #: 431252 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 1:38 am Charges: 23990191 *MTR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

FTA *MTR* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832747J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC. INVALID (ICON)

MISC CPF X 7

MISC FTA X 1 $1108.00 FOSTER, MARTIN Booking #: 431251 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 1:26 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDX 2

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X1 $3291.00 KING, LIONEL Booking #: 431250 Release Date: 12-12-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 1:08 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 FROST, JUSTIN Booking #: 431249 Booking Date: 12-12-2020 – 12:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA $1000.00 CLIFTON, AUSTIN Booking #: 431248 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 11:23 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 Rambo, Jonathan Booking #: 431247 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 11:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1662.00 CAMPBELL, LEON Booking #: 431246 Release Date: 12-12-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 10:46 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WILKINSON, EMMITT Booking #: 431245 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 9:43 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MCDONOUGH, STEVEN Booking #: 431244 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 9:10 pm Charges: 35990003 MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond GUERRA, JAVIER Booking #: 431243 Release Date: 12-12-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 8:50 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HERNANDEZ, DANNY Booking #: 431242 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 8:24 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MOLINA, ALBERT Booking #: 431241 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 7:44 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 WATSON, MACY Booking #: 431240 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 7:05 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE $25000.00 VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 431239 Release Date: 12-11-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 6:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X3 $1506.00 NARVAEZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 431238 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 4:24 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond YARBROUGH, DAKOTA Booking #: 431237 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 4:07 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X2 No Bond SALAS, LINDSEY Booking #: 431235 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 4:07 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER $2500.00 MARTINEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 431236 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 3:53 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond PEREZ, LUIS Booking #: 431234 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 2:54 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond FELIX, JOSHUA Booking #: 431233 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 2:34 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond RODGERS, ELMO Booking #: 431232 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 2:32 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 CHAND, ANAND Booking #: 431231 Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 2:22 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X7

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION $994.00 RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 431230 Release Date: 12-11-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 1:57 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

MISC FAIL TO IDENTIFY

MISC FTA X4

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION $4444.00 DONAKER, KENNETH Booking #: 431229 Release Date: 12-11-2020 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2020 – 10:03 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597