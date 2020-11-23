Weekend Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Duane Baines was taken into custody at approximately 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Fuentes was set at $40,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 7
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Theft: 1
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Tamper w/Government Record – Defraud/Harm: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Offensive Gesture: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X1
54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 5
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30MPH IN 20MPH
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC VPTA X 2
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
