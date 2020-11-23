Weekend Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Duane Baines

Duane Baines was taken into custody at approximately 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Fuentes was set at $40,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 7

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Theft: 1

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Public Intoxication: 4

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Tamper w/Government Record – Defraud/Harm: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Offensive Gesture: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

GAITAN, FRANKLYN Booking #: 430959 Booking Date: 11-23-2020 – 1:19 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X1 $2866.00 ROE, DAVID Booking #: 430958 Release Date: 11-23-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 8:21 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI $690.00 GUERRA, MATTHEW Booking #: 430957 Release Date: 11-22-2020 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 5:28 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $1380.00 Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. MARTINEZ, CESAR Booking #: 430956 Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 4:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 RAMON, DAVID Booking #: 430955 Release Date: 11-22-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 3:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 5 $1000.00 CHAPOY, JOHNNY Booking #: 430954 Release Date: 11-22-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 3:16 am Charges: MISC CPF X 6 No Bond GUARDIOLA, ALEXANDER Booking #: 430953 Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 1:43 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARCIA, JOSE Booking #: 430951 Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 1:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARCIA, JESUS Booking #: 430952 Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 1:32 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BENSON, TRENTON Booking #: 430950 Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 1:22 am Charges: 53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $500.00 PEDEN, JONATHAN Booking #: 430949 Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 1:10 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 CALL, RUSSELL Booking #: 430948 Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 1:02 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION $962.00 PACHECO, ALEX Booking #: 430947 Booking Date: 11-22-2020 – 12:48 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond SAAVEDRA, GENARO Booking #: 430946 Release Date: 11-22-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 8:24 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CASTILLO, ARIEL Booking #: 430945 Release Date: 11-21-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 7:09 pm Charges: 73990620 *MTR* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM No Bond SCHAFER, MINDY Booking #: 430944 Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 6:18 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 SKEHAN, SEAN Booking #: 430943 Release Date: 11-21-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 3:43 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730569J4 $554.00 HOUSTON, TEREL Booking #: 430942 Release Date: 11-21-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 1:25 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $10000.00 MARTINEZ, D’ANGELO Booking #: 430941 Release Date: 11-21-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 11:10 am Charges: 73999999 OFFENSIVE GESTURE $462.00 BARNES, BRANDON Booking #: 430940 Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 9:08 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30MPH IN 20MPH

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR $2106.20 RAMIREZ, JAIME Booking #: 430939 Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 4:12 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA $1162.00 RAMON, BELINDA Booking #: 430938 Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 2:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DEWEY, ANDREW Booking #: 430937 Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 1:49 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RIOS, JESSE Booking #: 430936 Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 1:20 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 BAINES, DUANE Booking #: 430935 Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 12:38 am Charges: 13150005 MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON $40000.00 JOHNSON, CASEY Booking #: 430934 Booking Date: 11-21-2020 – 12:26 am Charges: 35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 STEVENS, DEVIN Booking #: 430933 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 11:27 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond GUERRERO, SARAH Booking #: 430932 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 11:16 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond CRUZ, DOMINGO Booking #: 430931 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 10:34 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GARCIA, JIMMY Booking #: 430930 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 10:20 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC VPTA X 2 $2846.00 CANTU, GINO Booking #: 430929 Release Date: 11-21-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 9:34 pm Charges: 16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 2 $1004.00 ROLLISON, LESTER Booking #: 430928 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 7:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Booking #: 430927 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 6:32 pm Charges: 13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ No Bond ANDROS, BRIANA Booking #: 430926 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 2:27 pm Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1000.00 TAPIA, SONDRA Booking #: 430924 Release Date: 11-20-2020 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 11:45 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond HERNANDEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 430925 Release Date: 11-20-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 11:43 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $2000.00 BAEZA, ARIANA Booking #: 430923 Release Date: 11-20-2020 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 9:49 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GONZALES, ALEXANDRA Booking #: 430922 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 9:39 am Charges: MISC CPF X 14 No Bond

