Weekend Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Duane Baines

Duane Baines was taken into custody at approximately 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Fuentes was set at $40,000 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Tamper w/Government Record – Defraud/Harm: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Offensive Gesture: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
 
GAITAN, FRANKLYN
Booking #:
430959
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 1:19 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X1
$2866.00
ROE, DAVID
Booking #:
430958
Release Date:
11-23-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
$690.00
GUERRA, MATTHEW
Booking #:
430957
Release Date:
11-22-2020 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1380.00
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
MARTINEZ, CESAR
Booking #:
430956
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 4:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RAMON, DAVID
Booking #:
430955
Release Date:
11-22-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 3:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 5
$1000.00
CHAPOY, JOHNNY
Booking #:
430954
Release Date:
11-22-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 3:16 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
 
GUARDIOLA, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
430953
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 1:43 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARCIA, JOSE
Booking #:
430951
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 1:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARCIA, JESUS
Booking #:
430952
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 1:32 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BENSON, TRENTON
Booking #:
430950
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 1:22 am
Charges:
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
PEDEN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
430949
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 1:10 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
CALL, RUSSELL
Booking #:
430948
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 1:02 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
$962.00
PACHECO, ALEX
Booking #:
430947
Booking Date:
11-22-2020 – 12:48 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SAAVEDRA, GENARO
Booking #:
430946
Release Date:
11-22-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CASTILLO, ARIEL
Booking #:
430945
Release Date:
11-21-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
73990620 *MTR* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
No Bond
SCHAFER, MINDY
Booking #:
430944
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
SKEHAN, SEAN
Booking #:
430943
Release Date:
11-21-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730569J4
$554.00
HOUSTON, TEREL
Booking #:
430942
Release Date:
11-21-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$10000.00
MARTINEZ, D’ANGELO
Booking #:
430941
Release Date:
11-21-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 11:10 am
Charges:
73999999 OFFENSIVE GESTURE
$462.00
BARNES, BRANDON
Booking #:
430940
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 9:08 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30MPH IN 20MPH
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$2106.20
 
RAMIREZ, JAIME
Booking #:
430939
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 4:12 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA
$1162.00
RAMON, BELINDA
Booking #:
430938
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 2:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DEWEY, ANDREW
Booking #:
430937
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 1:49 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RIOS, JESSE
Booking #:
430936
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 1:20 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
BAINES, DUANE
Booking #:
430935
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 12:38 am
Charges:
13150005 MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
$40000.00
JOHNSON, CASEY
Booking #:
430934
Booking Date:
11-21-2020 – 12:26 am
Charges:
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
STEVENS, DEVIN
Booking #:
430933
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
GUERRERO, SARAH
Booking #:
430932
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CRUZ, DOMINGO
Booking #:
430931
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
430930
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC VPTA X 2
$2846.00
CANTU, GINO
Booking #:
430929
Release Date:
11-21-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 2
$1004.00
ROLLISON, LESTER
Booking #:
430928
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
430927
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
ANDROS, BRIANA
Booking #:
430926
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
TAPIA, SONDRA
Booking #:
430924
Release Date:
11-20-2020 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 11:45 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
430925
Release Date:
11-20-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 11:43 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2000.00
BAEZA, ARIANA
Booking #:
430923
Release Date:
11-20-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 9:49 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GONZALES, ALEXANDRA
Booking #:
430922
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 9:39 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 14
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
