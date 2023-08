From 7 a.m. on Friday, August 4, to 7 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

PUBIC INTOXICATION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

MIP-TOBACCO MINOR IN POSSESSION OF TOBACCO: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

*COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*COMM*ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

Braiden Granzin SO Number: 99488 Booking Number: 446546 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 6:32 am Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $50000.00 Merissa Hurt SO Number: 73579 Booking Number: 446545 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 3:30 am Charges: PUBIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Darrell Hamblen SO Number: 106877 Booking Number: 446544 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 3:22 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Stavian West SO Number: 106876 Booking Number: 446543 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 2:54 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ NO DRIVERS LICENSE WRONG LICENSE PLATE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2134.00 Joseph Webster SO Number: 106875 Booking Number: 446542 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 1:01 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Bryan Ponder SO Number: 90085 Booking Number: 446541 Booking Date: 08-05-2023 12:51 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Zachary Garza SO Number: 106129 Booking Number: 446539 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 11:31 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON MIP-TOBACCO MINOR IN POSSESSION OF TOBACCO Bond: $2184.00 Gregory Garza SO Number: 101636 Booking Number: 446538 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 11:23 pm Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE Bond: $302.00 Eddie Lara SO Number: 39745 Booking Number: 446537 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 7:45 pm Charges: *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Tayden Thibodeaux SO Number: 106672 Booking Number: 446536 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 7:34 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $75000.00 William Nalley SO Number: 88985 Booking Number: 446535 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 6:31 pm Charges: *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Ashley Cox SO Number: 89414 Booking Number: 446534 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 5:54 pm Charges: *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Michael Mccarthy SO Number: 106873 Booking Number: 446533 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 5:01 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Christopher Lawrence SO Number: 98318 Booking Number: 446532 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 4:54 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Christopher Banks SO Number: 104815 Booking Number: 446531 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 4:20 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Kara Howard SO Number: 91701 Booking Number: 446530 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 3:52 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Eric Poole SO Number: 81613 Booking Number: 446529 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 3:48 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Richard Ramon SO Number: 66991 Booking Number: 446528 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 3:21 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: $75000.00 Jay Valle SO Number: 103724 Booking Number: 446527 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 3:12 pm Charges: *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $250.00 Shawna Campbell SO Number: 89384 Booking Number: 446526 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 2:41 pm Charges: ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH Bond: No Bond Quest Williams SO Number: 106483 Booking Number: 446525 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:48 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Gilbert Hernandez SO Number: 46652 Booking Number: 446524 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:41 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Zane Haby brown SO Number: 102541 Booking Number: 446523 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 11:04 am Charges: *COMM*ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: No Bond Zachary Mcduffee SO Number: 106516 Booking Number: 446522 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 9:09 am Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: $2000.00 Esmeralda Ibarra SO Number: 101973 Booking Number: 446521 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 8:35 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1046.00

