From 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, to 7 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *MO*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ROBBERY: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *MO*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
Lowell Easley
SO Number: 106872
Booking Number: 446520
Booking Date: 08-04-2023 6:35 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Kaya Paulhill
SO Number: 99865
Booking Number: 446519
Booking Date: 08-04-2023 5:41 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Alex Martinez
SO Number: 88605
Booking Number: 446518
Booking Date: 08-04-2023 2:13 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
Bond: $1500.00
Zachary Garza
SO Number: 106129
Booking Number: 446517
Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:46 am
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Gregory Garza
SO Number: 101636
Booking Number: 446516
Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:35 am
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Robin Duran
SO Number: 70880
Booking Number: 446515
Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:26 am
Charges:
*GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL
*GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
Bond: No Bond
Jesse Hernandez
SO Number: 76184
Booking Number: 446514
Booking Date: 08-04-2023 12:25 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1000.00
Nicholas Anders
SO Number: 67295
Booking Number: 446513
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 8:40 pm
Charges:
*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Aztlan Melendez
SO Number: 89662
Booking Number: 446512
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 7:54 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $40000.00
Cristin Bradley
SO Number: 64327
Booking Number: 446511
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 7:30 pm
Charges:
*MO*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
Bond: No Bond
Mindy Rosser
SO Number: 66663
Booking Number: 446510
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 6:31 pm
Charges:
*GJI* ROBBERY
Bond: No Bond
Melissa Fertsch
SO Number: 54866
Booking Number: 446509
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 5:54 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Izabelle Rodriguez
SO Number: 106871
Booking Number: 446508
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 5:26 pm
Charges:
*GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Alexandria Rivas
SO Number: 104133
Booking Number: 446507
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 3:35 pm
Charges:
*MO*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Edward Roque
SO Number: 106870
Booking Number: 446506
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 9:35 am
Charges:
INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond: $25000.00
Michael Watkins
SO Number: 86309
Booking Number: 446505
Booking Date: 08-03-2023 9:32 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597