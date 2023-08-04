From 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, to 7 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MO*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ROBBERY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MO*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

Lowell Easley SO Number: 106872 Booking Number: 446520 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 6:35 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Kaya Paulhill SO Number: 99865 Booking Number: 446519 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 5:41 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Alex Martinez SO Number: 88605 Booking Number: 446518 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 2:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE Bond: $1500.00 Zachary Garza SO Number: 106129 Booking Number: 446517 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:46 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Gregory Garza SO Number: 101636 Booking Number: 446516 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:35 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Robin Duran SO Number: 70880 Booking Number: 446515 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:26 am Charges: *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE Bond: No Bond Jesse Hernandez SO Number: 76184 Booking Number: 446514 Booking Date: 08-04-2023 12:25 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Nicholas Anders SO Number: 67295 Booking Number: 446513 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 8:40 pm Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Aztlan Melendez SO Number: 89662 Booking Number: 446512 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 7:54 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $40000.00 Cristin Bradley SO Number: 64327 Booking Number: 446511 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 7:30 pm Charges: *MO*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL Bond: No Bond Mindy Rosser SO Number: 66663 Booking Number: 446510 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 6:31 pm Charges: *GJI* ROBBERY Bond: No Bond Melissa Fertsch SO Number: 54866 Booking Number: 446509 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 5:54 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Izabelle Rodriguez SO Number: 106871 Booking Number: 446508 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 5:26 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Alexandria Rivas SO Number: 104133 Booking Number: 446507 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 3:35 pm Charges: *MO*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Edward Roque SO Number: 106870 Booking Number: 446506 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 9:35 am Charges: INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: $25000.00 Michael Watkins SO Number: 86309 Booking Number: 446505 Booking Date: 08-03-2023 9:32 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

