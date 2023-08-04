From 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, to 7 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *MO*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ROBBERY: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *MO*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
Lowell Easley mug shot

Lowell Easley

SO Number: 106872

Booking Number: 446520

Booking Date: 08-04-2023 6:35 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Kaya Paulhill mug shot

Kaya Paulhill

SO Number: 99865

Booking Number: 446519

Booking Date: 08-04-2023 5:41 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Alex Martinez mug shot

Alex Martinez

SO Number: 88605

Booking Number: 446518

Booking Date: 08-04-2023 2:13 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

Bond: $1500.00

Zachary Garza mug shot

Zachary Garza

SO Number: 106129

Booking Number: 446517

Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:46 am

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Gregory Garza mug shot

Gregory Garza

SO Number: 101636

Booking Number: 446516

Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:35 am

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Robin Duran mug shot

Robin Duran

SO Number: 70880

Booking Number: 446515

Booking Date: 08-04-2023 1:26 am

Charges:

*GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL

*GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Bond: No Bond

Jesse Hernandez mug shot

Jesse Hernandez

SO Number: 76184

Booking Number: 446514

Booking Date: 08-04-2023 12:25 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Nicholas Anders mug shot

Nicholas Anders

SO Number: 67295

Booking Number: 446513

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 8:40 pm

Charges:

*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Aztlan Melendez mug shot

Aztlan Melendez

SO Number: 89662

Booking Number: 446512

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 7:54 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $40000.00

Cristin Bradley mug shot

Cristin Bradley

SO Number: 64327

Booking Number: 446511

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 7:30 pm

Charges:

*MO*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL

Bond: No Bond

Mindy Rosser mug shot

Mindy Rosser

SO Number: 66663

Booking Number: 446510

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 6:31 pm

Charges:

*GJI* ROBBERY

Bond: No Bond

Melissa Fertsch mug shot

Melissa Fertsch

SO Number: 54866

Booking Number: 446509

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 5:54 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Izabelle Rodriguez mug shot

Izabelle Rodriguez

SO Number: 106871

Booking Number: 446508

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 5:26 pm

Charges:

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Alexandria Rivas mug shot

Alexandria Rivas

SO Number: 104133

Booking Number: 446507

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 3:35 pm

Charges:

*MO*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Edward Roque mug shot

Edward Roque

SO Number: 106870

Booking Number: 446506

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 9:35 am

Charges:

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Bond: $25000.00

Michael Watkins mug shot

Michael Watkins

SO Number: 86309

Booking Number: 446505

Booking Date: 08-03-2023 9:32 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597