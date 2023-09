From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 8, to 7 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC VPTA X 3: 1

*MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

ONLINE IMPERSONATION-NAME/PERSONA CREATE PAGE: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Joshua Mccollum SO Number: 107041 Booking Number: 447178 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 5:53 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond John Frimml SO Number: 107040 Booking Number: 447177 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 2:58 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Natalie Shelton SO Number: 94936 Booking Number: 447176 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 1:20 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA MISC CPF X 3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $3318.00 Corben Wynne SO Number: 106987 Booking Number: 447175 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 1:11 am Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE RED LIGHT VIOLATION MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $3912.00 Jerry Flores SO Number: 32613 Booking Number: 447174 Booking Date: 09-09-2023 12:33 am Charges: *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Andres Andrade SO Number: 42969 Booking Number: 447173 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 7:49 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G ONLINE IMPERSONATION-NAME/PERSONA CREATE PAGE Bond: $250000.00 Rodney Tapp SO Number: 106528 Booking Number: 447172 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 7:41 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $962.00 Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 447171 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 7:19 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Danice Elliott SO Number: 91776 Booking Number: 447170 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 7:14 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Doris Johnson SO Number: 86786 Booking Number: 447169 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 2:52 pm Charges: *J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jacob Spradley SO Number: 91771 Booking Number: 447168 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 1:01 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $432.00 Thomas Fox SO Number: 105033 Booking Number: 447167 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 12:21 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Teresa Lasater SO Number: 72032 Booking Number: 447166 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 12:03 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Thomas Berger SO Number: 59632 Booking Number: 447165 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 10:22 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

