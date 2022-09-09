Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE X1: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE X4: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE X8: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINEX1: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • GO OFF BOND* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1
  • WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1
CORTEZ, MODESTO
Booking #:
441425
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 2:29 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
CARSON, JAMES
Booking #:
441424
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 1:48 am
Charges:
13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
MISC CPFX1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALAZAR, ALEX
Booking #:
441423
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 1:21 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$1220.00
ARREOLA, LOUIS
Booking #:
441422
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 12:49 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MORSE, PAULA
Booking #:
441421
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35990002 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
MOWREY, TY
Booking #:
441420
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WARD, JEROME
Booking #:
441419
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BURNEY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
441418
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TALAMANTES, TARA
Booking #:
441417
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JENSEN, CALLI
Booking #:
441416
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
KLAH, LISA
Booking #:
441415
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BUCKLES, TERRY
Booking #:
441414
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HURTT, PAUL
Booking #:
441413
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X8
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
TERRAZAS, DAVID
Booking #:
441412
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RICO, RICARDO
Booking #:
441411
Release Date:
09-08-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GREER, PETER
Booking #:
441410
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ORNELAS, ROBERTO
Booking #:
441409
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
26990178 *RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
441408
Release Date:
09-08-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 3:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET
MISC FTA X6
Bond:
Bond
$5676.00
LOPEZ, FIDENCIO
Booking #:
441407
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
13990082 *GOB* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030022 ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
UNTERMEYER, CHASE
Booking #:
441406
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 12:49 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
ANDRADE, MISTY
Booking #:
441405
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 11:42 am
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
ALC1 *CPF* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597