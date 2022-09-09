Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE X1: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE X4: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE X8: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINEX1: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

GO OFF BOND* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1

CORTEZ, MODESTO Booking #: 441425 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 2:29 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION CARSON, JAMES Booking #: 441424 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

MISC CPFX1 Bond: Bond No Bond 13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONVMISC CPFX1 SALAZAR, ALEX Booking #: 441423 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 1:21 am Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $1220.00 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC CPF X4MISC FTA X2 ARREOLA, LOUIS Booking #: 441422 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 12:49 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond MORSE, PAULA Booking #: 441421 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35990002 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990002 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOWREY, TY Booking #: 441420 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: 13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: Bond No Bond WARD, JEROME Booking #: 441419 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 10:06 pm Charges: 22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)MISC BENCH WARRANT BURNEY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441418 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 8:41 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: Bond No Bond TALAMANTES, TARA Booking #: 441417 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 8:26 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 441416 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 7:30 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 KLAH, LISA Booking #: 441415 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 6:57 pm Charges: 38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond: Bond No Bond BUCKLES, TERRY Booking #: 441414 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 5:39 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond HURTT, PAUL Booking #: 441413 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 5:28 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X8 Bond: Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X8 TERRAZAS, DAVID Booking #: 441412 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 4:50 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: Bond No Bond RICO, RICARDO Booking #: 441411 Release Date: 09-08-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 4:39 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond GREER, PETER Booking #: 441410 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 4:16 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond ORNELAS, ROBERTO Booking #: 441409 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 4:12 pm Charges: 26990178 *RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond 26990178 *RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X1 BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 441408 Release Date: 09-08-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 3:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC FTA X6 Bond: Bond $5676.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X254999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREETMISC FTA X6 LOPEZ, FIDENCIO Booking #: 441407 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 2:40 pm Charges: 13990082 *GOB* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030022 ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER Bond: Bond No Bond 13990082 *GOB* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G52030022 ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER UNTERMEYER, CHASE Booking #: 441406 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 12:49 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: Bond $5000.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE ANDRADE, MISTY Booking #: 441405 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 11:42 am Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ALC1 *CPF* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE Bond: Bond No Bond 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDALC1 *CPF* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597