Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE X1: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE X4: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE X8: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINEX1: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- GO OFF BOND* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1
- WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPFX1
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X2
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC BENCH WARRANT
MISC CPF X8
MISC CPF X1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET
MISC FTA X6
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030022 ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
ALC1 *CPF* CHANGED LANE WHEN UNSAFE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
