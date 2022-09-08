Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* Attempt to Commit SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 3
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- COMM X4: 1
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
22990007 *GOB* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
