Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* Attempt to Commit SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

*GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 3

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

COMM X4: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 441403 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 2:12 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 YOUNG, ROBERT Booking #: 441402 Booking Date: 09-08-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 441401 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 11:50 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HERNANDEZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 441400 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 5:24 pm Charges: MISC COMM X4 Bond: Bond No Bond HADDOX, EMILIO Booking #: 441399 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $6000.00 ALLEN, VICTOR Booking #: 441398 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 4:17 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 KLAH, LISA Booking #: 441397 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 3:43 pm Charges: 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $500.00 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE GUERRERO, JULIAN Booking #: 441396 Release Date: 09-07-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 3:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MONTGOMERY, JOHN Booking #: 441395 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 2:46 pm Charges: 26050014 *GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 26050014 *GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4GMISC BENCH WARRANT HUNTER, EARNEST Booking #: 441394 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 2:33 pm Charges: 11990001 *GOB* Attempt to Commit SEXUAL ASSAULT

22990007 *GOB* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 11990001 *GOB* Attempt to Commit SEXUAL ASSAULT22990007 *GOB* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSEMISC BENCH WARRANT MCGHEE, SHANNON Booking #: 441393 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 2:32 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond LEDBETTER, BRILEY Booking #: 441392 Release Date: 09-07-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 12:36 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: Bond No Bond VASQUEZ, JOSE Booking #: 441391 Release Date: 09-07-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: Bond $3000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

