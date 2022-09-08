Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GO OFF BOND* Attempt to Commit SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 3
  • BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
  • COMM X4: 1
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
441403
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 2:12 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
YOUNG, ROBERT
Booking #:
441402
Booking Date:
09-08-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
441401
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
HERNANDEZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
441400
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HADDOX, EMILIO
Booking #:
441399
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$6000.00
ALLEN, VICTOR
Booking #:
441398
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
KLAH, LISA
Booking #:
441397
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GUERRERO, JULIAN
Booking #:
441396
Release Date:
09-07-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MONTGOMERY, JOHN
Booking #:
441395
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HUNTER, EARNEST
Booking #:
441394
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
11990001 *GOB* Attempt to Commit SEXUAL ASSAULT
22990007 *GOB* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCGHEE, SHANNON
Booking #:
441393
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LEDBETTER, BRILEY
Booking #:
441392
Release Date:
09-07-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 12:36 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
441391
Release Date:
09-07-2022 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
Bond:
Bond
$3000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
