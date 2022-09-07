Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION ICON: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
DIAZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
441390
Release Date:
09-07-2022 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 1:38 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION ICON
Bond:
Bond
$578.50
HAMPTON, DAVID
Booking #:
441389
Booking Date:
09-07-2022 – 1:18 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$331.00
PITTS, PHILLIPE
Booking #:
441388
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
441387
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
MILLER, ATOM
Booking #:
441386
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DEANDA, JAYLIN
Booking #:
441385
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SARSOSA, ELI
Booking #:
441384
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
KALVODA, ISABELLA
Booking #:
441383
Release Date:
09-06-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
FERRO, PHOENIX
Booking #:
441382
Release Date:
09-06-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
62050119 ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MITCHELL, GARY
Booking #:
441381
Release Date:
09-06-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MARTIN, ALBERT
Booking #:
441380
Release Date:
09-06-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 1:00 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HITCHCOCK, AUTUMN
Booking #:
441379
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
OROSCO, DANIEL
Booking #:
441378
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 8:40 am
Charges:
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597