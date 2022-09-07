Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION ICON: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DIAZ, DANIEL Booking #: 441390 Release Date: 09-07-2022 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 1:38 am Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION ICON Bond: Bond $578.50 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICONER EXPIRED REGISTRATION ICON HAMPTON, DAVID Booking #: 441389 Booking Date: 09-07-2022 – 1:18 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $331.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PITTS, PHILLIPE Booking #: 441388 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 9:32 pm Charges: MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 441387 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 9:21 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 MILLER, ATOM Booking #: 441386 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 7:28 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond DEANDA, JAYLIN Booking #: 441385 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 5:39 pm Charges: 73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: Bond No Bond SARSOSA, ELI Booking #: 441384 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 5:34 pm Charges: 73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: Bond No Bond KALVODA, ISABELLA Booking #: 441383 Release Date: 09-06-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 5:07 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: Bond $500.00 FERRO, PHOENIX Booking #: 441382 Release Date: 09-06-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 4:11 pm Charges: 62050119 ILL DUMP =>500 LBS <1000 LBS OR =>100CFT <200CFT Bond: Bond No Bond MITCHELL, GARY Booking #: 441381 Release Date: 09-06-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 2:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MARTIN, ALBERT Booking #: 441380 Release Date: 09-06-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 1:00 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 HITCHCOCK, AUTUMN Booking #: 441379 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 12:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X5MISC FTA X1 OROSCO, DANIEL Booking #: 441378 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 8:40 am Charges: 35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond No Bond 35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597