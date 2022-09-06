Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
- FAILURE TO VACCINATE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25): 1
- LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
70990140 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X4
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA X2
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC FTA X1
MISC ICE HOLD
MISC LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597