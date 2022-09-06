Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

FAILURE TO VACCINATE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25): 1

LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

OLIVO, ROLANDO Booking #: 441377 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 1:59 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 SEDILLO, YSMAEL Booking #: 441376 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 1:13 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 YBARRA, DOMINIC Booking #: 441375 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 1:04 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MALDONADO, ASHLEE Booking #: 441374 Booking Date: 09-06-2022 – 12:11 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED HUTCHINGS ,IV, FRANK Booking #: 441373 Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 11:23 pm Charges: 57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $2000.00 LOPEZ, BONNIE Booking #: 441372 Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 10:12 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $902.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 441371 Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 9:06 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $926.00 54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VASQUEZ, RAUL Booking #: 441370 Release Date: 09-05-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 7:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 REYES, NOEL Booking #: 441369 Release Date: 09-05-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 2:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 Casey, Destini Booking #: 441368 Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 12:02 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

70990140 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: Bond No Bond 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT70990140 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT PEREZ, JOSE Booking #: 441367 Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 9:02 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X4

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $3008.00 54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPF X4MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTERMISC FAILURE TO VACCINATEMISC FTA X2 TIMMS, CHARLES Booking #: 441366 Release Date: 09-05-2022 – 9:28 am Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 8:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MEDRANO, ANGEL Booking #: 441365 Booking Date: 09-05-2022 – 6:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC FTA X1

MISC ICE HOLD

MISC LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $3705.40 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZDL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)FTA FAILURE TO APPEARMISC FTA X1MISC ICE HOLDMISC LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARKPOSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

