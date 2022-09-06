Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
  • FAILURE TO VACCINATE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25): 1
  • LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
OLIVO, ROLANDO
Booking #:
441377
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 1:59 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SEDILLO, YSMAEL
Booking #:
441376
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 1:13 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
YBARRA, DOMINIC
Booking #:
441375
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 1:04 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MALDONADO, ASHLEE
Booking #:
441374
Booking Date:
09-06-2022 – 12:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
HUTCHINGS ,IV, FRANK
Booking #:
441373
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
LOPEZ, BONNIE
Booking #:
441372
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$902.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
441371
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 9:06 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$926.00
VASQUEZ, RAUL
Booking #:
441370
Release Date:
09-05-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
REYES, NOEL
Booking #:
441369
Release Date:
09-05-2022 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
Casey, Destini
Booking #:
441368
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
70990140 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PEREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
441367
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 9:02 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X4
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$3008.00
TIMMS, CHARLES
Booking #:
441366
Release Date:
09-05-2022 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 8:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MEDRANO, ANGEL
Booking #:
441365
Booking Date:
09-05-2022 – 6:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC FTA X1
MISC ICE HOLD
MISC LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$3705.40

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597