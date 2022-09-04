Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT (EXPOSING ANUS OR GENITALS): 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 5
  • LITTERING: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • UNL RESTRAINT: 1
ROMAN, SALVADOR
Booking #:
441348
Booking Date:
09-04-2022 – 5:14 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, LORIN
Booking #:
441346
Booking Date:
09-04-2022 – 3:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X6
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
YBARRA, DOMINIC
Booking #:
441345
Booking Date:
09-04-2022 – 3:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
DUARTE, TONNY
Booking #:
441344
Booking Date:
09-04-2022 – 12:52 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$1764.00
WHITE, BILLY
Booking #:
441343
Booking Date:
09-04-2022 – 12:37 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
Bond:
Bond
$1064.00
FLORES, JOSE
Booking #:
441342
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$1666.00
CHAVARRIA, VICTOR
Booking #:
441341
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
SAN JUAN, ANTONIO
Booking #:
441340
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
MENDOZA, KASI
Booking #:
441339
Release Date:
09-03-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MENDOZA, CHASE
Booking #:
441338
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPFX2
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$1502.00
STEVENS, DWAYNE
Booking #:
441337
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 8:27 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
70990058 UNL RESTRAINT
Bond:
Bond
$26000.00
MARMOLEJO, JAMES
Booking #:
441336
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BLOCKER, LAKITA
Booking #:
441335
Release Date:
09-03-2022 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
WHITE, CLIFTON
Booking #:
441334
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 1:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
420112 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (EXPOSING ANUS OR GENITALS)
Bond:
Bond
$924.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
441333
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 12:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 LITTERING
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1526.00
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
441332
Release Date:
09-03-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 10:25 am
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
VALDEZ, HOMER
Booking #:
441331
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 9:42 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, HECTOR
Booking #:
441324
Release Date:
09-03-2022 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 7:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
