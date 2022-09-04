Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DISORDERLY CONDUCT (EXPOSING ANUS OR GENITALS): 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 5

LITTERING: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL RESTRAINT: 1

ROMAN, SALVADOR Booking #: 441348 Booking Date: 09-04-2022 – 5:14 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, LORIN Booking #: 441346 Booking Date: 09-04-2022 – 3:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X6 Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X6 YBARRA, DOMINIC Booking #: 441345 Booking Date: 09-04-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 DUARTE, TONNY Booking #: 441344 Booking Date: 09-04-2022 – 12:52 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $1764.00 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTAX1 WHITE, BILLY Booking #: 441343 Booking Date: 09-04-2022 – 12:37 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA Bond: Bond $1064.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA FLORES, JOSE Booking #: 441342 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 11:52 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $1666.00 55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X4MISC FTA X2 CHAVARRIA, VICTOR Booking #: 441341 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 11:52 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $500.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT SAN JUAN, ANTONIO Booking #: 441340 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 9:22 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 MENDOZA, KASI Booking #: 441339 Release Date: 09-03-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 8:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MENDOZA, CHASE Booking #: 441338 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 8:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

MISC CPFX2

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $1502.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1GMISC CPFX2MISC FTAX1 STEVENS, DWAYNE Booking #: 441337 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 8:27 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

70990058 UNL RESTRAINT Bond: Bond $26000.00 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON70990058 UNL RESTRAINT MARMOLEJO, JAMES Booking #: 441336 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 7:59 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond BLOCKER, LAKITA Booking #: 441335 Release Date: 09-03-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 6:55 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 WHITE, CLIFTON Booking #: 441334 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 1:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

420112 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (EXPOSING ANUS OR GENITALS) Bond: Bond $924.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION420112 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (EXPOSING ANUS OR GENITALS) HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 441333 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 12:41 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 LITTERING

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1526.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 LITTERINGMISC FTA X1 BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 441332 Release Date: 09-03-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 10:25 am Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1000.00 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS VALDEZ, HOMER Booking #: 441331 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 9:42 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, HECTOR Booking #: 441324 Release Date: 09-03-2022 – 9:28 am Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 7:17 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597