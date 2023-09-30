SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 29, to 7 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • LICENSE PLATES – NONE: 1
  • MISC CPFX1: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • 161252 CIGARETTE/TOBACCO OFFENSES BY MINOR: 1
  • 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
  • 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • MISC ICE HOLD: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
Cherisa Hudson mug shot

Cherisa Hudson

SO Number: 61583

Booking Number: 447565

Booking Date: 09-30-2023 6:17 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Oscar Gonzales mug shot

Oscar Gonzales

SO Number: 107157

Booking Number: 447564

Booking Date: 09-30-2023 6:06 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Misty Burleson mug shot

Misty Burleson

SO Number: 41315

Booking Number: 447563

Booking Date: 09-30-2023 5:04 am

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Antonio Bentancur mug shot

Antonio Bentancur

SO Number: 106261

Booking Number: 447562

Booking Date: 09-30-2023 3:04 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Alcario Guerra mug shot

Alcario Guerra

SO Number: 97807

Booking Number: 447561

Booking Date: 09-30-2023 2:50 am

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Damian Calderon mug shot

Damian Calderon

SO Number: 107156

Booking Number: 447560

Booking Date: 09-30-2023 2:32 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Devora Mendez-monzon mug shot

Devora Mendez-monzon

SO Number: 107155

Booking Number: 447559

Booking Date: 09-30-2023 1:24 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Christopher Hudson mug shot

Christopher Hudson

SO Number: 46512

Booking Number: 447558

Booking Date: 09-30-2023 12:25 am

Charges:

DWLI

LICENSE PLATES – NONE

Bond: $1052.00

Jakob Torres mug shot

Jakob Torres

SO Number: 100129

Booking Number: 447557

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 11:32 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

Bond: No Bond

Cynthia Howerton mug shot

Cynthia Howerton

SO Number: 107154

Booking Number: 447556

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 11:13 pm

Charges:

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Kasie Emin mug shot

Kasie Emin

SO Number: 106344

Booking Number: 447555

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 10:26 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Judea Jeffcoat mug shot

Judea Jeffcoat

SO Number: 106258

Booking Number: 447554

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 7:19 pm

Charges:

*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Devonte Franklin mug shot

Devonte Franklin

SO Number: 89991

Booking Number: 447553

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 7:11 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Chad Hall mug shot

Chad Hall

SO Number: 94946

Booking Number: 447552

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 6:35 pm

Charges:

*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Matthew Zaruba mug shot

Matthew Zaruba

SO Number: 107153

Booking Number: 447551

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:46 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

161252 CIGARETTE/TOBACCO OFFENSES BY MINOR

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)

Bond: $533.00

James Mcmanus mug shot

James Mcmanus

SO Number: 63118

Booking Number: 447550

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:24 pm

Charges:

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

Bond: No Bond

Noel Lopez mug shot

Noel Lopez

SO Number: 90207

Booking Number: 447549

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:18 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Daniel Ramos mug shot

Daniel Ramos

SO Number: 107152

Booking Number: 447548

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 12:06 pm

Charges:

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond: $35000.00

Klarissa Jio mug shot

Klarissa Jio

SO Number: 99448

Booking Number: 447547

Booking Date: 09-29-2023 9:13 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597