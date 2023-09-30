SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 29, to 7 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DWLI: 1

LICENSE PLATES – NONE: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

161252 CIGARETTE/TOBACCO OFFENSES BY MINOR: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

Cherisa Hudson SO Number: 61583 Booking Number: 447565 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 6:17 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Oscar Gonzales SO Number: 107157 Booking Number: 447564 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 6:06 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Misty Burleson SO Number: 41315 Booking Number: 447563 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 5:04 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Antonio Bentancur SO Number: 106261 Booking Number: 447562 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 3:04 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Alcario Guerra SO Number: 97807 Booking Number: 447561 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 2:50 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Damian Calderon SO Number: 107156 Booking Number: 447560 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 2:32 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Devora Mendez-monzon SO Number: 107155 Booking Number: 447559 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 1:24 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christopher Hudson SO Number: 46512 Booking Number: 447558 Booking Date: 09-30-2023 12:25 am Charges: DWLI LICENSE PLATES – NONE Bond: $1052.00 Jakob Torres SO Number: 100129 Booking Number: 447557 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 11:32 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Cynthia Howerton SO Number: 107154 Booking Number: 447556 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 11:13 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Kasie Emin SO Number: 106344 Booking Number: 447555 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 10:26 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Judea Jeffcoat SO Number: 106258 Booking Number: 447554 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 7:19 pm Charges: *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 447553 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 7:11 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Chad Hall SO Number: 94946 Booking Number: 447552 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 6:35 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Matthew Zaruba SO Number: 107153 Booking Number: 447551 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:46 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON 161252 CIGARETTE/TOBACCO OFFENSES BY MINOR 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) Bond: $533.00 James Mcmanus SO Number: 63118 Booking Number: 447550 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:24 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond Noel Lopez SO Number: 90207 Booking Number: 447549 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Daniel Ramos SO Number: 107152 Booking Number: 447548 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 12:06 pm Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $35000.00 Klarissa Jio SO Number: 99448 Booking Number: 447547 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 9:13 am Charges: POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

