SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 29, to 7 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- DWLI: 1
- LICENSE PLATES – NONE: 1
- MISC CPFX1: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- 161252 CIGARETTE/TOBACCO OFFENSES BY MINOR: 1
- 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
- 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- MISC ICE HOLD: 1
- POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
Cherisa Hudson
SO Number: 61583
Booking Number: 447565
Booking Date: 09-30-2023 6:17 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Oscar Gonzales
SO Number: 107157
Booking Number: 447564
Booking Date: 09-30-2023 6:06 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Misty Burleson
SO Number: 41315
Booking Number: 447563
Booking Date: 09-30-2023 5:04 am
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Antonio Bentancur
SO Number: 106261
Booking Number: 447562
Booking Date: 09-30-2023 3:04 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Alcario Guerra
SO Number: 97807
Booking Number: 447561
Booking Date: 09-30-2023 2:50 am
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Damian Calderon
SO Number: 107156
Booking Number: 447560
Booking Date: 09-30-2023 2:32 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1000.00
Devora Mendez-monzon
SO Number: 107155
Booking Number: 447559
Booking Date: 09-30-2023 1:24 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Christopher Hudson
SO Number: 46512
Booking Number: 447558
Booking Date: 09-30-2023 12:25 am
Charges:
DWLI
LICENSE PLATES – NONE
Bond: $1052.00
Jakob Torres
SO Number: 100129
Booking Number: 447557
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 11:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
Bond: No Bond
Cynthia Howerton
SO Number: 107154
Booking Number: 447556
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 11:13 pm
Charges:
INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Kasie Emin
SO Number: 106344
Booking Number: 447555
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 10:26 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Judea Jeffcoat
SO Number: 106258
Booking Number: 447554
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 7:19 pm
Charges:
*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Devonte Franklin
SO Number: 89991
Booking Number: 447553
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 7:11 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Chad Hall
SO Number: 94946
Booking Number: 447552
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 6:35 pm
Charges:
*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Matthew Zaruba
SO Number: 107153
Booking Number: 447551
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:46 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
161252 CIGARETTE/TOBACCO OFFENSES BY MINOR
3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)
Bond: $533.00
James Mcmanus
SO Number: 63118
Booking Number: 447550
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:24 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond: No Bond
Noel Lopez
SO Number: 90207
Booking Number: 447549
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:18 pm
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Daniel Ramos
SO Number: 107152
Booking Number: 447548
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 12:06 pm
Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond: $35000.00
Klarissa Jio
SO Number: 99448
Booking Number: 447547
Booking Date: 09-29-2023 9:13 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
Bond: No Bond
