Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Bronshae Lamar Lewis, 39, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Friday morning, September 30th, Lewis remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $75,000.

Kenneth Flanagan SO Number: 49498 Booking Number: 441772 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 4:08 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *VOP*INDECENT ASSAULT Bond: No Bond Jose Ledesma SO Number: 44600 Booking Number: 441771 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 3:31 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Stacey Huckabee SO Number: 91721 Booking Number: 441770 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 1:45 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT UNL CARRYING WEAPON POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Everardo Torres SO Number: 67268 Booking Number: 441769 Booking Date: 09-30-2022 12:56 am Charges: *RPR*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER Bond: No Bond Victor San roman SO Number: 81871 Booking Number: 441768 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 11:45 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Robert Delao SO Number: 70475 Booking Number: 441767 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 10:20 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Rivas SO Number: 75615 Booking Number: 441766 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 10:14 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Steven Lancaster SO Number: 40374 Booking Number: 441765 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 10:03 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1936.00 Joseph Tambunga SO Number: 90293 Booking Number: 441764 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 10:01 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Henry SO Number: 34204 Booking Number: 441763 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 8:17 pm Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Paul Rodriguez SO Number: 51248 Booking Number: 441762 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 7:14 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond: No Bond Dominic Torres SO Number: 102660 Booking Number: 441761 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 5:41 pm Charges: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: No Bond Jose Diaz SO Number: 105628 Booking Number: 441760 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 5:21 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Michael Teadt SO Number: 100246 Booking Number: 441759 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 5:16 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Marcial Martinez SO Number: 59260 Booking Number: 441758 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 4:21 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Bryan Whitlock SO Number: 28592 Booking Number: 441757 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 3:40 pm Release Date: 09-29-2022 – 5:13 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STOP SIGN MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3714.00 Michael Solis SO Number: 93864 Booking Number: 441756 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 2:37 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION MISC CPF X8 Bond: $500.00 Brandi Lyvers SO Number: 105627 Booking Number: 441755 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 2:29 pm Release Date: 09-29-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Mike Solis SO Number: 57094 Booking Number: 441754 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 1:42 pm Release Date: 09-29-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION MISC CPF X8 Bond: $500.00 Cade Brown SO Number: 102886 Booking Number: 441753 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 11:11 am Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Guadalupe Galindo SO Number: 101769 Booking Number: 441752 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 11:09 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Kristopher Farmer SO Number: 82211 Booking Number: 441751 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 11:07 am Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Gregory Garza SO Number: 101636 Booking Number: 441750 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 11:05 am Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Bronshae Lewis SO Number: 59922 Booking Number: 441743 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 7:03 am Release Date: 09-29-2022 – 10:28 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond

