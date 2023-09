From 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, to 7 a.m. Sunday, September 3, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MISC VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

DC- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

3586 *CPF*SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

DWLI: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DWLI2 X 2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

SEATBELT- DRIVER: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

MISC VPTA X 4: 1

ILLEGAL DUMPING: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE X2: 1

MISC FTAX2: 1

MISC VPTAX1: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

Josilyn Hernandez SO Number: 96971 Booking Number: 447108 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 6:10 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Ian Paredes SO Number: 107029 Booking Number: 447107 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 6:08 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Shevetra Mathis SO Number: 107028 Booking Number: 447106 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 5:59 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR Bond: $1532.00 Ebony Gasca SO Number: 107027 Booking Number: 447105 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 5:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Latonya Patton SO Number: 61171 Booking Number: 447104 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 5:50 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Forrest Walker SO Number: 19872 Booking Number: 447103 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 5:03 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Kalli Martinez SO Number: 107026 Booking Number: 447102 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 4:11 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Codie Porras SO Number: 75043 Booking Number: 447101 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 3:26 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $962.00 Raul Hernandez SO Number: 56610 Booking Number: 447100 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 2:45 am Charges: SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL Bond: No Bond Pedro Sandoval SO Number: 103333 Booking Number: 447099 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 2:25 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jesse Byers SO Number: 84596 Booking Number: 447098 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 2:03 am Charges: *GOB*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $15000.00 Joe Paske SO Number: 31757 Booking Number: 447097 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 1:43 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DC- INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: $1124.00 Mason Bryan SO Number: 107025 Booking Number: 447096 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 12:54 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Juan Bejil SO Number: 107024 Booking Number: 447095 Booking Date: 09-03-2023 12:27 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Brandi Pineda SO Number: 107023 Booking Number: 447094 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 11:15 pm Charges: 3586 *CPF*SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT Bond: No Bond Carlie Roberts SO Number: 107022 Booking Number: 447093 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 11:13 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Tomas Garcia SO Number: 107021 Booking Number: 447092 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 10:42 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Otis Bryan SO Number: 80831 Booking Number: 447091 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 9:39 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DWLI Bond: $1450.00 Eddie Cruz SO Number: 34027 Booking Number: 447090 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 9:04 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES DWLI2 X 2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT SEATBELT- DRIVER MISC FTA X 3 MISC VPTA X 4 Bond: $10689.60 Alice Rodriguez SO Number: 71560 Booking Number: 447089 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 8:45 pm Charges: ILLEGAL DUMPING MISC FTA X4 Bond: $2889.20 Rocky Ramirez SO Number: 50102 Booking Number: 447088 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 5:57 pm Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE X2 MISC FTAX2 MISC VPTAX1 Bond: $2740.00 Billy Bingham SO Number: 67669 Booking Number: 447085 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 2:46 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1420.00 Anthony Delagarza SO Number: 107019 Booking Number: 447084 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 9:52 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Joshua Woods SO Number: 107018 Booking Number: 447083 Booking Date: 09-02-2023 9:45 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597