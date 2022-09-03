Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • *J NI/SI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *J NI/SI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EXP VEH REG.: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISP DL: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
  • INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF FIN RESP.: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC WHERE SIDEWALK PROVIDED: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2
  • USM HOLD: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
MORENO, CRUZ
Booking #:
441330
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 4:52 am
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BURNEY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
441329
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 4:16 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RICHARTE, MARQUITA
Booking #:
441328
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 3:52 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
ZUNIGA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
441327
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 3:33 am
Charges:
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LUCERO, ALBERT
Booking #:
441325
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CASAREZ, MARIO
Booking #:
441326
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 2:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
TEW, CADE
Booking #:
441323
Booking Date:
09-03-2022 – 1:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, XHAVIER
Booking #:
441322
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CARRILLO, SONNY
Booking #:
441321
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC WHERE SIDEWALK PROVIDED
Bond:
Bond
$264.00
Aguirre, Nicolas
Booking #:
441320
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GRANTHAM, AUSTIN
Booking #:
441318
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ELLIOTT, CONAN
Booking #:
441319
Release Date:
09-02-2022 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ESCOBAR, MICHAEL
Booking #:
441317
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
13990041 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BUITRON, DORA
Booking #:
441316
Release Date:
09-02-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GASCA, BOBBY
Booking #:
441315
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
13990082 *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC USM HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TAYLOR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
441314
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, LINDSEY
Booking #:
441313
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTRO, KAYLA
Booking #:
441312
Release Date:
09-02-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 1:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
RAYOS, ORLANDO
Booking #:
441311
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
YANT, JUSTIN
Booking #:
441310
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 12:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X3
Bond:
Bond
$4506.00
JETER, SAMUEL
Booking #:
441309
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 11:03 am
Charges:
13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FOSTER, MARTIN
Booking #:
441308
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 8:38 am
Charges:
35990016 *J NI/SI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 *J NI/SI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC EXP VEH REG.
MISC FAIL TO DISP DL
MISC NO PROOF FIN RESP.
MISC VPTAx3
Bond:
Bond
$3894.00
WUERTENBURG, JAMES
Booking #:
441307
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 7:57 am
Charges:
13990076 *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HALFMANN, SHANE
Booking #:
441306
Release Date:
09-02-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 7:04 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
