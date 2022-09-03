Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- *J NI/SI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *J NI/SI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EXP VEH REG.: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISP DL: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1
- INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF FIN RESP.: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC WHERE SIDEWALK PROVIDED: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2
- USM HOLD: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
13990082 *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC USM HOLD
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X3
48040003 *J NI/SI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC EXP VEH REG.
MISC FAIL TO DISP DL
MISC NO PROOF FIN RESP.
MISC VPTAx3
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
