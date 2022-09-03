Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

*GO OFF BOND*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*GO OFF BOND*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GO OFF BOND*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*J NI/SI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*J NI/SI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EXP VEH REG.: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISP DL: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1

INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF FIN RESP.: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC WHERE SIDEWALK PROVIDED: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2

USM HOLD: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

MORENO, CRUZ Booking #: 441330 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 4:52 am Charges: 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond BURNEY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441329 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 4:16 am Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: Bond No Bond RICHARTE, MARQUITA Booking #: 441328 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 3:52 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 ZUNIGA, ARTHUR Booking #: 441327 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 3:33 am Charges: 54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI Bond: Bond No Bond LUCERO, ALBERT Booking #: 441325 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CASAREZ, MARIO Booking #: 441326 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 2:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 TEW, CADE Booking #: 441323 Booking Date: 09-03-2022 – 1:33 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MARTINEZ, XHAVIER Booking #: 441322 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 11:21 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: Bond $500.00 CARRILLO, SONNY Booking #: 441321 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 10:47 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC WHERE SIDEWALK PROVIDED Bond: Bond $264.00 Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 441320 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 9:44 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond GRANTHAM, AUSTIN Booking #: 441318 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 6:51 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond ELLIOTT, CONAN Booking #: 441319 Release Date: 09-02-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 6:51 pm Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond: Bond $500.00 ESCOBAR, MICHAEL Booking #: 441317 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 5:54 pm Charges: 13990041 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL Bond: Bond No Bond BUITRON, DORA Booking #: 441316 Release Date: 09-02-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 4:27 pm Charges: 26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: Bond No Bond GASCA, BOBBY Booking #: 441315 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 3:29 pm Charges: 13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

13990082 *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

MISC USM HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond 13990078 *GOB*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY13990082 *GOB*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITYMISC USM HOLD TAYLOR, RAYMOND Booking #: 441314 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 2:32 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED LOPEZ, LINDSEY Booking #: 441313 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 1:38 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond CASTRO, KAYLA Booking #: 441312 Release Date: 09-02-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 1:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 RAYOS, ORLANDO Booking #: 441311 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 1:25 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS YANT, JUSTIN Booking #: 441310 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 12:20 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $4506.00 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G54040011 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA X3 JETER, SAMUEL Booking #: 441309 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 11:03 am Charges: 13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL Bond: Bond No Bond FOSTER, MARTIN Booking #: 441308 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 8:38 am Charges: 35990016 *J NI/SI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 *J NI/SI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

MISC EXP VEH REG.

MISC FAIL TO DISP DL

MISC NO PROOF FIN RESP.

MISC VPTAx3 Bond: Bond $3894.00 35990016 *J NI/SI* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48040003 *J NI/SI* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIRMISC EXP VEH REG.MISC FAIL TO DISP DLMISC NO PROOF FIN RESP.MISC VPTAx3 WUERTENBURG, JAMES Booking #: 441307 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 7:57 am Charges: 13990076 *MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond No Bond HALFMANN, SHANE Booking #: 441306 Release Date: 09-02-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 7:04 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

