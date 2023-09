From 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, to 7 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

BICYCLE – WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

MISC CPF X 9: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN X 2: 1

MISC FTA X 4: 1

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

John Etier SO Number: 89869 Booking Number: 447546 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 5:50 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Justin Delarosa SO Number: 58306 Booking Number: 447545 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 3:06 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GOB*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: No Bond Shanda Lee SO Number: 56553 Booking Number: 447544 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 2:34 am Charges: BICYCLE – WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY Bond: $384.00 Jose Flores SO Number: 53483 Booking Number: 447543 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 1:45 am Charges: MISC CPF X 9 MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $1506.00 Siera Whitley SO Number: 107151 Booking Number: 447542 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 1:07 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Jonathan Hicks SO Number: 76221 Booking Number: 447541 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 12:55 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $1074.00 Raul Bermea SO Number: 24777 Booking Number: 447540 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 12:51 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN X 2 MISC FTA X 4 Bond: $3594.00 Amber Six SO Number: 106223 Booking Number: 447539 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 12:41 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jeri Whaley SO Number: 52104 Booking Number: 447538 Booking Date: 09-29-2023 12:21 am Charges: ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $572.40 Javier Alvarado SO Number: 107150 Booking Number: 447537 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 5:23 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Cynthia Moreno SO Number: 107148 Booking Number: 447534 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 5:17 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Andres Ferrusca SO Number: 94673 Booking Number: 447536 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 5:05 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Victor Lopez SO Number: 107149 Booking Number: 447535 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 5:01 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Scotty Long SO Number: 66916 Booking Number: 447533 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 4:09 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Brandon Nance SO Number: 106247 Booking Number: 447532 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 4:02 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Rene Flores SO Number: 45546 Booking Number: 447531 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 3:51 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Seth Davis SO Number: 103927 Booking Number: 447530 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 3:26 pm Charges: *RPR*RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: No Bond Joseph Bybee SO Number: 63695 Booking Number: 447529 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 2:35 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Isaac Zemke SO Number: 105480 Booking Number: 447528 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 2:17 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Jessica Carrillo SO Number: 98998 Booking Number: 447527 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 1:20 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond William Joy SO Number: 107147 Booking Number: 447526 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 1:07 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Maria Ramos SO Number: 27034 Booking Number: 447525 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 12:44 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Kimberly Munoz SO Number: 98262 Booking Number: 447524 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 10:43 am Charges: *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Kollin Meek SO Number: 95730 Booking Number: 447523 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 10:27 am Charges: HARASSMENT VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: $15000.00 John Owen SO Number: 41018 Booking Number: 447522 Booking Date: 09-28-2023 9:27 am Charges: EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $439.75

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597