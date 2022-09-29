Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
- AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
- (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
- (GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
- BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
- THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MISC FTA X1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1<1G
- *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
- COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR
- MISC CPF X3
Brian Crawford
SO Number: 89748
Booking Number: 441742
Booking Date: 09-29-2022 3:43 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Raquel Yocom
SO Number: 105626
Booking Number: 441741
Booking Date: 09-29-2022 12:30 am
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Stephen Walter
SO Number: 86959
Booking Number: 441740
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 10:15 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Dominie Stone
SO Number: 46853
Booking Number: 441739
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 10:01 pm
Charges:
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $662.00
Elizabeth Norton
SO Number: 60610
Booking Number: 441738
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 8:45 pm
Charges:
*GOB* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
*GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
*GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Bond: $170000.00
Joseph Flores
SO Number: 64703
Booking Number: 441737
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 6:51 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Joseph Tambunga
SO Number: 90293
Booking Number: 441735
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 6:07 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $1526.00
Jacob Large
SO Number: 91615
Booking Number: 441736
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 5:35 pm
Charges:
*J/N* POSS CS PG 1<1G
*J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: No Bond
Xhavier Martinez
SO Number: 101805
Booking Number: 441733
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:43 pm
Charges:
COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Armando Villarreal
SO Number: 88594
Booking Number: 441734
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:37 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Christi Engle
SO Number: 92401
Booking Number: 441732
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:34 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Christian Easterwood
SO Number: 105113
Booking Number: 441730
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:09 pm
Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Ernesto Espinosa
SO Number: 37145
Booking Number: 441731
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:04 pm
Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR
Bond: No Bond
Anthony Schneider
SO Number: 44840
Booking Number: 441729
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 3:42 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
