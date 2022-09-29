Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Brian Crawford SO Number: 89748 Booking Number: 441742 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 3:43 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Raquel Yocom SO Number: 105626 Booking Number: 441741 Booking Date: 09-29-2022 12:30 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond: No Bond Stephen Walter SO Number: 86959 Booking Number: 441740 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 10:15 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Dominie Stone SO Number: 46853 Booking Number: 441739 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 10:01 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Elizabeth Norton SO Number: 60610 Booking Number: 441738 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 8:45 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: $170000.00 Joseph Flores SO Number: 64703 Booking Number: 441737 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 6:51 pm Charges: THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Joseph Tambunga SO Number: 90293 Booking Number: 441735 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 6:07 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1526.00 Jacob Large SO Number: 91615 Booking Number: 441736 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 5:35 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1<1G *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Xhavier Martinez SO Number: 101805 Booking Number: 441733 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:43 pm Charges: COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Armando Villarreal SO Number: 88594 Booking Number: 441734 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:37 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Christi Engle SO Number: 92401 Booking Number: 441732 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:34 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Christian Easterwood SO Number: 105113 Booking Number: 441730 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:09 pm Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Ernesto Espinosa SO Number: 37145 Booking Number: 441731 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:04 pm Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR Bond: No Bond Anthony Schneider SO Number: 44840 Booking Number: 441729 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 3:42 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

