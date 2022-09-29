Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
  • AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
  • (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
  • (GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
  • BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
  • THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • MISC FTA X1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1<1G
  • *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
  • COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR
  • MISC CPF X3
Brian Crawford mug shot

Brian Crawford

SO Number: 89748

Booking Number: 441742

Booking Date: 09-29-2022 3:43 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Raquel Yocom mug shot

Raquel Yocom

SO Number: 105626

Booking Number: 441741

Booking Date: 09-29-2022 12:30 am

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Stephen Walter mug shot

Stephen Walter

SO Number: 86959

Booking Number: 441740

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 10:15 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Dominie Stone mug shot

Dominie Stone

SO Number: 46853

Booking Number: 441739

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 10:01 pm

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $662.00

Elizabeth Norton mug shot

Elizabeth Norton

SO Number: 60610

Booking Number: 441738

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 8:45 pm

Charges:

*GOB* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

*GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G

*GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

Bond: $170000.00

Joseph Flores mug shot

Joseph Flores

SO Number: 64703

Booking Number: 441737

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 6:51 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Joseph Tambunga mug shot

Joseph Tambunga

SO Number: 90293

Booking Number: 441735

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 6:07 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $1526.00

Jacob Large mug shot

Jacob Large

SO Number: 91615

Booking Number: 441736

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 5:35 pm

Charges:

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1<1G

*J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: No Bond

Xhavier Martinez mug shot

Xhavier Martinez

SO Number: 101805

Booking Number: 441733

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:43 pm

Charges:

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Armando Villarreal mug shot

Armando Villarreal

SO Number: 88594

Booking Number: 441734

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:37 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Christi Engle mug shot

Christi Engle

SO Number: 92401

Booking Number: 441732

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:34 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Christian Easterwood mug shot

Christian Easterwood

SO Number: 105113

Booking Number: 441730

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:09 pm

Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 6:13 pm

Charges:

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Ernesto Espinosa mug shot

Ernesto Espinosa

SO Number: 37145

Booking Number: 441731

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 4:04 pm

Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 5:43 pm

Charges:

SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR

Bond: No Bond

Anthony Schneider mug shot

Anthony Schneider

SO Number: 44840

Booking Number: 441729

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 3:42 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
