Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • DL1 *COMM* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON
  • MISC CPF X4
  • SP *COMM* SPEEDING ICON
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
  • MISC CPF X1
  • MISC FTA
  • *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
  • COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
  • COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
  • COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
  • MISC COMM X4
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Kaelah Holiday mug shot

Kaelah Holiday

SO Number: 105625

Booking Number: 441727

Booking Date: 09-28-2022 3:35 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Janie Saldana mug shot

Janie Saldana

SO Number: 74017

Booking Number: 441726

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 11:37 pm

Charges:

DL1 *COMM* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON

MISC CPF X4

SP *COMM* SPEEDING ICON

Bond: No Bond

Bradley Tremblay mug shot

Bradley Tremblay

SO Number: 105441

Booking Number: 441725

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 11:10 pm

Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 1:28 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Dakota Tanner mug shot

Dakota Tanner

SO Number: 105624

Booking Number: 441724

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 6:56 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Jeremy Doty mug shot

Jeremy Doty

SO Number: 68365

Booking Number: 441723

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 4:51 pm

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

Bond: No Bond

Monica Valdez mug shot

Monica Valdez

SO Number: 69195

Booking Number: 441722

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 4:22 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA

Bond: $502.00

Cassandra Capps smith mug shot

Cassandra Capps smith

SO Number: 102436

Booking Number: 441721

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 3:37 pm

Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 6:13 pm

Charges:

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Curtis Stevens mug shot

Curtis Stevens

SO Number: 96328

Booking Number: 441720

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 3:02 pm

Charges:

COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Jaziel Garcia mug shot

Jaziel Garcia

SO Number: 100138

Booking Number: 441719

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 2:56 pm

Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 5:43 pm

Charges:

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Jade Cortez mug shot

Jade Cortez

SO Number: 102942

Booking Number: 441718

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 10:44 am

Charges:

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Adam Mendoza mug shot

Adam Mendoza

SO Number: 52142

Booking Number: 441717

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 7:54 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

*RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES

MISC COMM X4

Bond: $662.00

James Morris mug shot

James Morris

SO Number: 35760

Booking Number: 441716

Booking Date: 09-27-2022 6:46 am

Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 10:43 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
