Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DL1 *COMM* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON

MISC CPF X4

SP *COMM* SPEEDING ICON

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES

MISC COMM X4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Kaelah Holiday SO Number: 105625 Booking Number: 441727 Booking Date: 09-28-2022 3:35 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Janie Saldana SO Number: 74017 Booking Number: 441726 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 11:37 pm Charges: DL1 *COMM* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON MISC CPF X4 SP *COMM* SPEEDING ICON Bond: No Bond Bradley Tremblay SO Number: 105441 Booking Number: 441725 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 11:10 pm Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 1:28 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Dakota Tanner SO Number: 105624 Booking Number: 441724 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 6:56 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Jeremy Doty SO Number: 68365 Booking Number: 441723 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 4:51 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: No Bond Monica Valdez SO Number: 69195 Booking Number: 441722 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 4:22 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Cassandra Capps smith SO Number: 102436 Booking Number: 441721 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 3:37 pm Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Curtis Stevens SO Number: 96328 Booking Number: 441720 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 3:02 pm Charges: COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jaziel Garcia SO Number: 100138 Booking Number: 441719 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 2:56 pm Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jade Cortez SO Number: 102942 Booking Number: 441718 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 10:44 am Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Adam Mendoza SO Number: 52142 Booking Number: 441717 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 7:54 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES MISC COMM X4 Bond: $662.00 James Morris SO Number: 35760 Booking Number: 441716 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 6:46 am Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597