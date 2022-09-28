Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- DL1 *COMM* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON
- MISC CPF X4
- SP *COMM* SPEEDING ICON
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
- MISC CPF X1
- MISC FTA
- *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
- COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
- COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
- COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
- COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
- MISC COMM X4
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Kaelah Holiday
SO Number: 105625
Booking Number: 441727
Booking Date: 09-28-2022 3:35 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Janie Saldana
SO Number: 74017
Booking Number: 441726
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 11:37 pm
Charges:
DL1 *COMM* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON
MISC CPF X4
SP *COMM* SPEEDING ICON
Bond: No Bond
Bradley Tremblay
SO Number: 105441
Booking Number: 441725
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 11:10 pm
Release Date: 09-28-2022 – 1:28 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Dakota Tanner
SO Number: 105624
Booking Number: 441724
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 6:56 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Jeremy Doty
SO Number: 68365
Booking Number: 441723
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 4:51 pm
Charges:
FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond: No Bond
Monica Valdez
SO Number: 69195
Booking Number: 441722
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 4:22 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
Bond: $502.00
Cassandra Capps smith
SO Number: 102436
Booking Number: 441721
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 3:37 pm
Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Curtis Stevens
SO Number: 96328
Booking Number: 441720
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 3:02 pm
Charges:
COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Jaziel Garcia
SO Number: 100138
Booking Number: 441719
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 2:56 pm
Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Jade Cortez
SO Number: 102942
Booking Number: 441718
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 10:44 am
Charges:
*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Adam Mendoza
SO Number: 52142
Booking Number: 441717
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 7:54 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
*RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC COMM X4
Bond: $662.00
James Morris
SO Number: 35760
Booking Number: 441716
Booking Date: 09-27-2022 6:46 am
Release Date: 09-27-2022 – 10:43 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597