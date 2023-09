SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

*J/N* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

521457 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

FTA *COMM*FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

MURDER: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

Adam Walker SO Number: 74679 Booking Number: 447502 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 4:19 am Charges: *J/N* EVADING ARREST DETENTION EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPFX2 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1262.00 Andrew Rice SO Number: 107139 Booking Number: 447501 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 2:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ashley Fleshman SO Number: 107138 Booking Number: 447500 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 1:57 am Charges: POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: $662.00 Gabriel Molina SO Number: 73009 Booking Number: 447499 Booking Date: 09-27-2023 1:19 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Roy White SO Number: 44511 Booking Number: 447498 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 11:34 pm Charges: *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO 521457 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON FTA *COMM*FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $500.00 John Lopez SO Number: 37903 Booking Number: 447497 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 11:01 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Kiel Parish SO Number: 102290 Booking Number: 447496 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 10:50 pm Charges: CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: $500.00 Cheryl Briske SO Number: 94555 Booking Number: 447495 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 10:38 pm Charges: FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT Bond: $5000.00 Latisha Huffman SO Number: 77496 Booking Number: 447494 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 8:29 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Isaiah Juarez SO Number: 97953 Booking Number: 447493 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 7:47 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Krystal Robles SO Number: 107137 Booking Number: 447492 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 5:39 pm Charges: CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: No Bond Shawn Sanchez SO Number: 63985 Booking Number: 447491 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 5:36 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA Bond: $662.00 Kenneth Ratcliff SO Number: 107136 Booking Number: 447490 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 4:25 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Cristina Sibolboro SO Number: 77445 Booking Number: 447489 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 2:21 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Mobey Lewis SO Number: 107135 Booking Number: 447488 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 12:49 pm Charges: MURDER Bond: No Bond Candice Mullins SO Number: 107134 Booking Number: 447487 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 9:41 am Charges: *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $20000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597