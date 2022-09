Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X1

POSS DRUG / DEL PARAPHERNALIA X2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X7

MISC VPTA X1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA

MISC PV-POSS CS PG 1 >1G

*M/O* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

ELECTRONIC ACCESS INTERFERENCE

(GO OFF BOND) AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT

Christopher Flores SO Number: 87992 Booking Number: 441714 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 6:11 am Charges: NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X1 POSS DRUG / DEL PARAPHERNALIA X2 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X7 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $7955.60 Oscar Gonzales SO Number: 104802 Booking Number: 441713 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 5:00 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON MISC CPF X2 Bond: $1500.00 Katee Nguyen SO Number: 105623 Booking Number: 441712 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 2:55 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Joann Martinez SO Number: 62471 Booking Number: 441710 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 12:38 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Thomas Bonner SO Number: 68324 Booking Number: 441711 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 12:36 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Frank Martinez SO Number: 55494 Booking Number: 441709 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 12:23 am Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Cayla Vanecek SO Number: 89717 Booking Number: 441708 Booking Date: 09-27-2022 12:07 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jamey Haney SO Number: 42220 Booking Number: 441707 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 10:38 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1064.00 Jose Chavez SO Number: 70810 Booking Number: 441706 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 5:29 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT MISC CPF X 2 MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2672.00 Tyler Grothe SO Number: 71192 Booking Number: 441705 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 5:18 pm Charges: *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Alexandria Rivas SO Number: 104133 Booking Number: 441704 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 4:45 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Freddie Reyna SO Number: 100343 Booking Number: 441703 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 3:24 pm Charges: COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Ian Hammond SO Number: 103398 Booking Number: 441702 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 2:20 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Jeremiah Rodriguez SO Number: 71768 Booking Number: 441701 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 1:53 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Thaddeus Jones SO Number: 105622 Booking Number: 441700 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 1:52 pm Charges: MISC PV-POSS CS PG 1 >1G Bond: No Bond Michael Garfias SO Number: 68363 Booking Number: 441699 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 12:56 pm Charges: *M/O* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Aaron King SO Number: 53327 Booking Number: 441698 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 12:23 pm Charges: ELECTRONIC ACCESS INTERFERENCE Bond: No Bond Carlos Morales SO Number: 99770 Booking Number: 441697 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 11:44 am Charges: *GOB* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597