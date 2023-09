SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, September 25, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC CPFX1: 1

DWLI: 1

EXHIBITION OF ACC – SPINNING TIRES: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

MISC VPTAX1: 1

*COMM* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SMUGGLING OF PERSONS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) SMUGGLING OF PERSONS: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

**COMM**INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

*COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DEL CS/MARIJ TO MINOR: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

John Lopez SO Number: 37903 Booking Number: 447486 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 5:38 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Richard Cortez SO Number: 29682 Booking Number: 447485 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 5:17 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Sky Munoz SO Number: 100283 Booking Number: 447484 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 2:10 am Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Pedro Ortiz SO Number: 94083 Booking Number: 447483 Booking Date: 09-26-2023 1:55 am Charges: DWLI EXHIBITION OF ACC – SPINNING TIRES MISC FTAX1 MISC VPTAX1 Bond: $2314.00 Clayton Lindsey SO Number: 31790 Booking Number: 447482 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 9:50 pm Charges: *COMM* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI Bond: No Bond Christopher Santillan SO Number: 65194 Booking Number: 447481 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 8:26 pm Charges: *VOP* TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: No Bond Darling Cupa SO Number: 106439 Booking Number: 447480 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 8:10 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Joemarcus Mireles SO Number: 107133 Booking Number: 447479 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 7:56 pm Charges: DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE Bond: $2500.00 Sirilo Palacio SO Number: 54907 Booking Number: 447478 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 6:33 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Robert Munoz SO Number: 42909 Booking Number: 447477 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 4:12 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $70000.00 Ruben Fernandez SO Number: 77863 Booking Number: 447476 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 3:46 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Anand Chand SO Number: 98137 Booking Number: 447475 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 3:40 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Eric Brothers SO Number: 30602 Booking Number: 447468 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 2:05 pm Charges: COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jake Gonzales SO Number: 58378 Booking Number: 447474 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 1:59 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Favian Ramirez SO Number: 107132 Booking Number: 447473 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 1:51 pm Charges: *GOB* HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON *GJI* SMUGGLING OF PERSONS *GOB* SMUGGLING OF PERSONS Bond: $10000.00 Karen Ferguson SO Number: 107131 Booking Number: 447472 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 1:49 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Gerrardo Bermea SO Number: 95454 Booking Number: 447471 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 1:41 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $2000.00 Jaden Perez SO Number: 102809 Booking Number: 447470 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 1:26 pm Charges: **COMM**INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: No Bond Emily Castaneda SO Number: 85362 Booking Number: 447469 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 1:21 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2 Bond: No Bond James Mccarley SO Number: 90760 Booking Number: 447467 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 10:30 am Charges: *COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Johnny Calvert SO Number: 107130 Booking Number: 447466 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 9:41 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Jessica Mata SO Number: 97095 Booking Number: 447465 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 9:14 am Charges: GJI*DEL CS/MARIJ TO MINOR Bond: No Bond Alicia Munoz SO Number: 86923 Booking Number: 447464 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 9:09 am Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Monica Biera SO Number: 76226 Booking Number: 447463 Booking Date: 09-25-2023 8:24 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $1500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

