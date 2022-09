Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

TRASH ON PROPERTY

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 1

HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$2,500<$30K

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF AGE BY A MINOR

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE

RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54MPH IN A 40MPH

MISC VPTA X 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

THEFT CLASS C

FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC FTA X2

MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC CPF X 8

MISC VPTA X 1

T6 TURNING LEFT FROM WRONG LANE ICON

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VTPA X1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK X 2

HARASSMENT

STALKING

HARASSMENT

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

Stacy Rodriguez SO Number: 103578 Booking Number: 441694 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 3:22 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $25000.00 Jacob Wilkins SO Number: 38620 Booking Number: 441693 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 2:53 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: $1674.00 Joshua Anderson SO Number: 83290 Booking Number: 441692 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 2:36 am Charges: *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Alexia Martinez SO Number: 105621 Booking Number: 441691 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 2:35 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Levi Zobel SO Number: 85439 Booking Number: 441690 Booking Date: 09-26-2022 12:06 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Rocky Ramirez SO Number: 50102 Booking Number: 441689 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 10:44 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Von-dean Guiterrez SO Number: 61515 Booking Number: 441688 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 7:10 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Charles Hodges SO Number: 76437 Booking Number: 441687 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 6:26 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $2000.00 Christopher Dominguez SO Number: 105620 Booking Number: 441686 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 2:59 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Chad Elvina SO Number: 49517 Booking Number: 441685 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 2:01 pm Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 2:43 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Brooke Smith SO Number: 82513 Booking Number: 441684 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 10:35 am Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 11:13 am Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Orlando Salazar SO Number: 56029 Booking Number: 441683 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 2:33 am Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 4:43 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Michael Gamez SO Number: 52414 Booking Number: 441682 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 2:20 am Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 5:43 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Samantha Mcvinnie SO Number: 91954 Booking Number: 441680 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 1:37 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Gilbert Abalos SO Number: 105618 Booking Number: 441679 Booking Date: 09-25-2022 1:22 am Charges: HINDER SECURED CREDITORS >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Christopher Contreras SO Number: 49780 Booking Number: 441678 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 11:42 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $45000.00 Malia Garcia SO Number: 105617 Booking Number: 441677 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 11:25 pm Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 5:28 am Charges: ALCOHOL-MISREPRESENTATION OF AGE BY A MINOR Bond: $462.00 Javier Navarette SO Number: 73883 Booking Number: 441676 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 11:10 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $3162.00 Gary Rightsell SO Number: 58080 Booking Number: 441675 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 10:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Nicholas Lopez SO Number: 105616 Booking Number: 441674 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 9:42 pm Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 12:58 am Charges: FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 54MPH IN A 40MPH MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $2866.20 Vanessa Rodriguez SO Number: 105615 Booking Number: 441673 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 7:49 pm Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 441672 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 6:54 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Roman Medrano SO Number: 98817 Booking Number: 441671 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 5:40 pm Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 6:43 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING Bond: $944.00 Dustin Bryan SO Number: 55276 Booking Number: 441670 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 2:44 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $15000.00 Nanette Calhoun SO Number: 105614 Booking Number: 441669 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 11:21 am Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 1:13 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $1000.00 Christine Ward SO Number: 94741 Booking Number: 441668 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 3:57 am Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 8:13 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Juan Guerrero SO Number: 88198 Booking Number: 441665 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 2:49 am Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christene Walker SO Number: 89479 Booking Number: 441664 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 2:24 am Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Crystal Beck SO Number: 105247 Booking Number: 441663 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 1:50 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X 1 MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1502.00 Patrick Mitcham SO Number: 55779 Booking Number: 441662 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 1:47 am Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 7:43 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Melvin Newman SO Number: 20015 Booking Number: 441661 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 1:42 am Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Barbara Pate SO Number: 57761 Booking Number: 441660 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 12:17 am Charges: *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jaime Salazar SO Number: 87841 Booking Number: 441659 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 12:15 am Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jackie Hill SO Number: 61095 Booking Number: 441658 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 11:49 pm Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 7:43 am Charges: MISC FTA X2 MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE Bond: $1488.00 Brenda Flores SO Number: 72199 Booking Number: 441657 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 11:30 pm Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 8:13 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Fulton SO Number: 103404 Booking Number: 441656 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 10:58 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPF X 8 MISC VPTA X 1 T6 TURNING LEFT FROM WRONG LANE ICON Bond: $2140.00 Lorenzo Fuentes SO Number: 41364 Booking Number: 441655 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 10:50 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VTPA X1 Bond: $11614.00 Kayla Ogle SO Number: 105613 Booking Number: 441654 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 10:20 pm Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK X 2 Bond: $1064.00 Mark Thomas SO Number: 61743 Booking Number: 441647 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 3:28 pm Release Date: 09-25-2022 – 11:28 am Charges: HARASSMENT STALKING HARASSMENT Bond: $57500.00 Timothy Roberts SO Number: 33966 Booking Number: 441643 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 1:08 pm Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 10:13 am Charges: *GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond

