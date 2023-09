From 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, to 7 a.m. Sunday, September 24, 2023, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL: 1

MISC CPF X 7: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV CONV: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

MISC CPF X19: 1

MISC ISSUANCE OF A BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150) X2: 1

MISC ISSUANCE OF A BAD CHECK ($200.01- PLUS): 1

MISC ISSUANCE OF A BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X2: 1

MISC ISSUANCE OF A BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X10: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

Joshua Lopez SO Number: 75241 Booking Number: 447452 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 6:30 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kimberly Contreras SO Number: 107128 Booking Number: 447451 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 4:57 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Sofia Lemire SO Number: 107127 Booking Number: 447450 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 3:14 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: No Bond Alexandrya Franks SO Number: 107126 Booking Number: 447449 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 2:57 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1920.00 Payton Madsen SO Number: 107125 Booking Number: 447448 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 2:50 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2920.00 Jake Tomlin SO Number: 107124 Booking Number: 447447 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 1:47 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 John thomas Kane SO Number: 107123 Booking Number: 447446 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 12:49 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Ian Oconnor SO Number: 107122 Booking Number: 447445 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 12:41 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Sharla Munoz SO Number: 91026 Booking Number: 447444 Booking Date: 09-24-2023 12:37 am Charges: FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL MISC CPF X 7 Bond: $652.00 Joseph Robles SO Number: 107121 Booking Number: 447443 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 11:18 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Alexander Bermudez-de jesus SO Number: 81386 Booking Number: 447442 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 11:02 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Francisco Lopez SO Number: 42678 Booking Number: 447441 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 9:14 pm Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Jorge Diaz-cano SO Number: 107120 Booking Number: 447440 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 9:06 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Aaron Sullivan SO Number: 49084 Booking Number: 447439 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 8:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV CONV ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Charly Spiller SO Number: 97482 Booking Number: 447438 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 8:36 pm Charges: 32.41 *CPF* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON MISC CPF X19 MISC ISSUANCE OF A BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150) X2 MISC ISSUANCE OF A BAD CHECK ($200.01- PLUS) MISC ISSUANCE OF A BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X2 MISC ISSUANCE OF A BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X10 Bond: $10339.41 Frank Renavato SO Number: 55282 Booking Number: 447437 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 7:24 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Bob Battarbee SO Number: 103917 Booking Number: 447436 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 6:42 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Valle SO Number: 102135 Booking Number: 447435 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 5:09 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Adrian Gonzalez SO Number: 107119 Booking Number: 447434 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 2:53 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $50000.00 David Brown SO Number: 107118 Booking Number: 447433 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 12:25 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1174.00 Josilyn Hernandez SO Number: 96971 Booking Number: 447432 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 11:49 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Valeri Kerby SO Number: 76495 Booking Number: 447431 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 11:40 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES EXPIRED REGISTRATION Bond: $764.00 Stanley Lackey SO Number: 106122 Booking Number: 447430 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 11:35 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE LOITERING IN MEDIAN MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $2374.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597