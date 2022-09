Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Christine Ward SO Number: 94741 Booking Number: 441668 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 3:57 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ray Pesina SO Number: 100109 Booking Number: 441666 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 3:19 am Release Date: 09-24-2022 – 5:28 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Juan Guerrero SO Number: 88198 Booking Number: 441665 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 2:49 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christene Walker SO Number: 89479 Booking Number: 441664 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 2:24 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Crystal Beck SO Number: 105247 Booking Number: 441663 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 1:50 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X 1 MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1502.00 Patrick Mitcham SO Number: 55779 Booking Number: 441662 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 1:47 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Melvin Newman SO Number: 20015 Booking Number: 441661 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 1:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Barbara Pate SO Number: 57761 Booking Number: 441660 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 12:17 am Charges: *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jaime Salazar SO Number: 87841 Booking Number: 441659 Booking Date: 09-24-2022 12:15 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jackie Hill SO Number: 61095 Booking Number: 441658 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 11:49 pm Charges: MISC FTA X2 MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE Bond: $1488.00 Brenda Flores SO Number: 72199 Booking Number: 441657 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 11:30 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Fulton SO Number: 103404 Booking Number: 441656 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 10:58 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPF X 8 MISC VPTA X 1 T6 TURNING LEFT FROM WRONG LANE ICON Bond: $2140.00 Lorenzo Fuentes SO Number: 41364 Booking Number: 441655 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 10:50 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VTPA X1 Bond: $1614.00 Kayla Ogle SO Number: 105613 Booking Number: 441654 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 10:20 pm Charges: ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK X 2 Bond: $1064.00 Michael Lopez SO Number: 74560 Booking Number: 441653 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 8:29 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Camarillo SO Number: 46056 Booking Number: 441652 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 8:00 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Oscar Rodriguez-ramirez SO Number: 105612 Booking Number: 441651 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 6:05 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Jose Dominguez SO Number: 93533 Booking Number: 441650 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 4:44 pm Charges: *J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO *FTA*DWLI Bond: $1500.00 Ashley Bengston SO Number: 94689 Booking Number: 441649 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 4:33 pm Charges: *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: No Bond Christopher Hudson SO Number: 77805 Booking Number: 441648 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 4:29 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Mark Thomas SO Number: 61743 Booking Number: 441647 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 3:28 pm Charges: HARASSMENT STALKING HARASSMENT Bond: $57500.00 Steven Aguirre SO Number: 105611 Booking Number: 441645 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 2:28 pm Release Date: 09-23-2022 – 5:58 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $7500.00 Gerardo Gonzalez SO Number: 83277 Booking Number: 441642 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 1:08 pm Release Date: 09-23-2022 – 2:28 pm Charges: EXPIRED REGISTRATION FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NO DL POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2012.00 Adam Garcia SO Number: 101377 Booking Number: 441641 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 11:04 am Release Date: 09-23-2022 – 2:13 pm Charges: *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

