From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 22, to 7 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

*COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANICIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

Robin Rhoten SO Number: 107117 Booking Number: 447429 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 3:22 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Heather Healy SO Number: 107116 Booking Number: 447428 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 2:26 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $1000.00 John Bravo SO Number: 93746 Booking Number: 447427 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 1:53 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $8500.00 Tamara Wachter SO Number: 64011 Booking Number: 447426 Booking Date: 09-23-2023 1:17 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 James Watson SO Number: 92035 Booking Number: 447425 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 11:35 pm Charges: *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Taryn Harris SO Number: 83760 Booking Number: 447424 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 11:23 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Robert Munoz SO Number: 42909 Booking Number: 447423 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 10:26 pm Charges: PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Justus Flores SO Number: 107115 Booking Number: 447422 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 10:05 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $1000.00 Obed Perez-moreno SO Number: 107114 Booking Number: 447421 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 9:44 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Shawn Sanchez SO Number: 63985 Booking Number: 447420 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 8:33 pm Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1264.00 Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 447419 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 7:50 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Matthew Harris SO Number: 74538 Booking Number: 447418 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 5:10 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Stacy Fowler SO Number: 107113 Booking Number: 447417 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 4:53 pm Charges: EXPIRED REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANICIAL RESPONSIBILITY CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1082.00 Jordan West SO Number: 107112 Booking Number: 447416 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 4:23 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $750.00 Frank Martinez SO Number: 63862 Booking Number: 447414 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 3:56 pm Charges: *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Julian Garcia SO Number: 90959 Booking Number: 447413 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 11:11 am Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Martavious Brimmer SO Number: 107110 Booking Number: 447412 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 9:36 am Charges: *MTR* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

