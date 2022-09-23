Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Spencer Teague mug shot

Spencer Teague

SO Number: 58244

Booking Number: 441639

Booking Date: 09-23-2022 3:29 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Hilario Aguero mug shot

Hilario Aguero

SO Number: 10830

Booking Number: 441638

Booking Date: 09-23-2022 2:09 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Michael Hoy mug shot

Michael Hoy

SO Number: 101267

Booking Number: 441637

Booking Date: 09-23-2022 1:17 am

Charges:

MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1

Bond: $1526.00

Johnathan Moore mug shot

Johnathan Moore

SO Number: 96089

Booking Number: 441636

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 9:34 pm

Charges:

*MTR*FORGERY-TO DEFRAUD OR HARM ELDERLY

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: $13500.00

John Geist mug shot

John Geist

SO Number: 64714

Booking Number: 441635

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 8:34 pm

Release Date: 09-22-2022 – 9:43 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

Bond: No Bond

Randy Clark mug shot

Randy Clark

SO Number: 26317

Booking Number: 441634

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 8:15 pm

Charges:

*CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Michael Perales mug shot

Michael Perales

SO Number: 72101

Booking Number: 441633

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 6:36 pm

Charges:

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $866.00

Joshua Aguirre mug shot

Joshua Aguirre

SO Number: 84363

Booking Number: 441632

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 5:52 pm

Charges:

*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Gilberto Davila mug shot

Gilberto Davila

SO Number: 105610

Booking Number: 441630

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 4:46 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

Bond: No Bond

Felipe Escamilla mug shot

Felipe Escamilla

SO Number: 34412

Booking Number: 441629

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 1:15 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Sumar Allen mug shot

Sumar Allen

SO Number: 77766

Booking Number: 441628

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 12:58 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 15

Bond: No Bond

Steven Shields mug shot

Steven Shields

SO Number: 103809

Booking Number: 441627

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 12:13 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Luis Aguilera-abarca mug shot

Luis Aguilera-abarca

SO Number: 104058

Booking Number: 441626

Booking Date: 09-22-2022 10:51 am

Charges:

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X10

MISC FTA

Bond: $502.00

