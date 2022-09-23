Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Spencer Teague SO Number: 58244 Booking Number: 441639 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 3:29 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Hilario Aguero SO Number: 10830 Booking Number: 441638 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 2:09 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Hoy SO Number: 101267 Booking Number: 441637 Booking Date: 09-23-2022 1:17 am Charges: MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X 4 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1526.00 Johnathan Moore SO Number: 96089 Booking Number: 441636 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 9:34 pm Charges: *MTR*FORGERY-TO DEFRAUD OR HARM ELDERLY *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: $13500.00 John Geist SO Number: 64714 Booking Number: 441635 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 8:34 pm Release Date: 09-22-2022 – 9:43 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Randy Clark SO Number: 26317 Booking Number: 441634 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 8:15 pm Charges: *CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Michael Perales SO Number: 72101 Booking Number: 441633 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 6:36 pm Charges: WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC MISC FTA X1 Bond: $866.00 Joshua Aguirre SO Number: 84363 Booking Number: 441632 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 5:52 pm Charges: *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond: No Bond Gilberto Davila SO Number: 105610 Booking Number: 441630 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 4:46 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Felipe Escamilla SO Number: 34412 Booking Number: 441629 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 1:15 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Sumar Allen SO Number: 77766 Booking Number: 441628 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 12:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 15 Bond: No Bond Steven Shields SO Number: 103809 Booking Number: 441627 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 12:13 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Luis Aguilera-abarca SO Number: 104058 Booking Number: 441626 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 10:51 am Charges: *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X10 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00

