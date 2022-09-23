Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Spencer Teague
SO Number: 58244
Booking Number: 441639
Booking Date: 09-23-2022 3:29 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Hilario Aguero
SO Number: 10830
Booking Number: 441638
Booking Date: 09-23-2022 2:09 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Michael Hoy
SO Number: 101267
Booking Number: 441637
Booking Date: 09-23-2022 1:17 am
Charges:
MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $1526.00
Johnathan Moore
SO Number: 96089
Booking Number: 441636
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 9:34 pm
Charges:
*MTR*FORGERY-TO DEFRAUD OR HARM ELDERLY
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: $13500.00
John Geist
SO Number: 64714
Booking Number: 441635
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 8:34 pm
Release Date: 09-22-2022 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
Bond: No Bond
Randy Clark
SO Number: 26317
Booking Number: 441634
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 8:15 pm
Charges:
*CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Michael Perales
SO Number: 72101
Booking Number: 441633
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 6:36 pm
Charges:
WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $866.00
Joshua Aguirre
SO Number: 84363
Booking Number: 441632
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 5:52 pm
Charges:
*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Gilberto Davila
SO Number: 105610
Booking Number: 441630
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 4:46 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond: No Bond
Felipe Escamilla
SO Number: 34412
Booking Number: 441629
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 1:15 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Sumar Allen
SO Number: 77766
Booking Number: 441628
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 12:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 15
Bond: No Bond
Steven Shields
SO Number: 103809
Booking Number: 441627
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 12:13 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Luis Aguilera-abarca
SO Number: 104058
Booking Number: 441626
Booking Date: 09-22-2022 10:51 am
Charges:
*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC CPF X10
MISC FTA
Bond: $502.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
