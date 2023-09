SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, to 7 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2023, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

FAIL TO DISPLAY DL: 2

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

MISC CPFX2: 2

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

EXPIRED DL/REGISTRATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W WRONG LICENSE PLATES: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2: 1

SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 MPH IN A 10 MPH ZONE: 1

FTA *COMM* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC CPFX9: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

POSS *COMM* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON: 1

REG10 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE ICON: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*J/N* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ROBBERY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K: 1

MISC BENCH WARANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G DRUG FREE ZONE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON PROHIBITED PLACES: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

LICENSE PLATE-IMPROPERLY DISPLAYED: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

6104 Public Hunting Lands: No annual limited public use permit: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC VPTAX2: 1

SZ3A OVERWIDTH (OVER 102): 1

Thomas Jones SO Number: 45604 Booking Number: 447410 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 5:30 am Charges: SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Joe Reyes SO Number: 105036 Booking Number: 447409 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 2:10 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $1000.00 Mariano Perez SO Number: 68558 Booking Number: 447408 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 2:00 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Jerimiah Tharp SO Number: 107109 Booking Number: 447407 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 1:09 am Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Jasmine Lara SO Number: 97003 Booking Number: 447406 Booking Date: 09-22-2023 12:07 am Charges: FAIL TO DISPLAY DL MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1222.00 Justin Malloy SO Number: 82083 Booking Number: 447405 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 11:03 pm Charges: EXPIRED DL/REGISTRATION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION FAIL TO DISPLAY DL LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W WRONG LICENSE PLATES NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2 SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 28 MPH IN A 10 MPH ZONE FTA *COMM* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPFX9 MISC FTAX1 POSS *COMM* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON REG10 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE ICON Bond: $6198.00 Briana Acevedo SO Number: 98481 Booking Number: 447403 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 9:22 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2662.00 Joshua Lopez SO Number: 106475 Booking Number: 447402 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 8:21 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Misty Andrade SO Number: 83357 Booking Number: 447401 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 8:11 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $40000.00 Paul Henn SO Number: 99741 Booking Number: 447400 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 7:12 pm Charges: *J/N* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: No Bond Joshua Mason SO Number: 97147 Booking Number: 447399 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 6:24 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $482.00 Joelly Martinez SO Number: 107107 Booking Number: 447398 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 5:05 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Sean Wisdom SO Number: 103291 Booking Number: 447397 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 5:04 pm Charges: *MTR* AGG ROBBERY *MTR* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Serena Hernandez SO Number: 107106 Booking Number: 447396 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 4:46 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Devin Riedemann SO Number: 107105 Booking Number: 447393 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 4:38 pm Charges: THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Linda Garcia SO Number: 89805 Booking Number: 447395 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 4:18 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Drew Nichols SO Number: 101829 Booking Number: 447394 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 4:06 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARANT Bond: No Bond Jarmari Timmons SO Number: 107104 Booking Number: 447392 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 3:39 pm Charges: MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 <28G DRUG FREE ZONE MTR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON PROHIBITED PLACES MTR*TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Clarissa Rodriguez SO Number: 106474 Booking Number: 447391 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 3:33 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Raul Garcia SO Number: 60378 Booking Number: 447390 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 3:01 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Redgy Hall SO Number: 107103 Booking Number: 447389 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 2:28 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Frankie Barco SO Number: 107102 Booking Number: 447388 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 1:35 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Britni Dozier SO Number: 72528 Booking Number: 447386 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 12:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPFX2 Bond: $1000.00 Ryan Horsley SO Number: 107101 Booking Number: 447385 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 10:58 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Eddie Martinez SO Number: 106902 Booking Number: 447384 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 9:52 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Rodolfo Munoz SO Number: 76847 Booking Number: 447383 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 8:46 am Charges: LICENSE PLATE-IMPROPERLY DISPLAYED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 6104 Public Hunting Lands: No annual limited public use permit MISC CPFX2 MISC FTA MISC VPTAX2 SZ3A OVERWIDTH (OVER 102) Bond: $3154.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597