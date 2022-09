Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

(MOTION TO REVOKE) SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

DWLI

NO DL

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTAX3

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

SP SPEEDING

*COMM* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

(undefined) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC BENCH WARRANT

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

(undefined) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

(GO OFF BOND) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Jonathan Garza SO Number: 105609 Booking Number: 441625 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 4:25 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 441624 Booking Date: 09-22-2022 3:04 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Wendy Ochoa SO Number: 105608 Booking Number: 441623 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 10:29 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $1000.00 Eric Guerrero SO Number: 44683 Booking Number: 441622 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 9:56 pm Charges: *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO DWLI NO DL NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT MISC VPTAX3 Bond: $4702.00 Gabriel Lopez SO Number: 99261 Booking Number: 441621 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 7:18 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Lauren Elizondo SO Number: 105607 Booking Number: 441620 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 7:02 pm Release Date: 09-21-2022 – 9:58 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: $5000.00 Calli Jensen SO Number: 89710 Booking Number: 441619 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 6:37 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 David Hampton SO Number: 100483 Booking Number: 441618 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 6:32 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPGERNALIA MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA Bond: $2164.00 Jeffrey Dilts SO Number: 105606 Booking Number: 441617 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 5:46 pm Release Date: 09-21-2022 – 10:28 pm Charges: *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: No Bond Christopher Lawrence SO Number: 98318 Booking Number: 441616 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 5:42 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Zachariah Sanchez SO Number: 105605 Booking Number: 441615 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 5:27 pm Release Date: 09-21-2022 – 6:28 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Autumn Gonzales SO Number: 105604 Booking Number: 441614 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 5:26 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR SP SPEEDING Bond: $15017.19 Christina Jenkins SO Number: 105603 Booking Number: 441613 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 4:47 pm Release Date: 09-21-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: *COMM* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM Bond: No Bond Melissa Hope SO Number: 103781 Booking Number: 441611 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 3:22 pm Charges: VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Juan Garza SO Number: 36816 Booking Number: 441612 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 3:12 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond John Flores SO Number: 103760 Booking Number: 441610 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 2:52 pm Charges: GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Juan Garcia SO Number: 86060 Booking Number: 441609 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 1:08 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Trevor Cole SO Number: 103019 Booking Number: 441608 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 1:08 pm Charges: GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597