From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, to 7 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DWLI2: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

MISC VPTA X 3: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

CDL-11 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ON A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE: 1

DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

REG8 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

*J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CT.2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G CT1: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

Ashlyn Haris SO Number: 107100 Booking Number: 447382 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 5:46 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Justin Long SO Number: 84850 Booking Number: 447381 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 4:34 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 DWLI2 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC FTA X 3 MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $7768.20 Jeremy Molina SO Number: 70028 Booking Number: 447380 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 4:07 am Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC VPTA Bond: $972.00 Ivan Ruiz-ortega SO Number: 107099 Booking Number: 447379 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 2:49 am Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Alason Anderson SO Number: 107098 Booking Number: 447378 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 1:54 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Charlie Daniels SO Number: 36793 Booking Number: 447377 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 1:36 am Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CDL-11 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ON A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE REG8 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE Bond: $3476.00 Deric Leavitt SO Number: 89584 Booking Number: 447376 Booking Date: 09-21-2023 1:12 am Charges: *GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Kelsey Williams SO Number: 107097 Booking Number: 447375 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 11:51 pm Charges: WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Ervey Garcia SO Number: 70049 Booking Number: 447374 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 11:48 pm Charges: PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $926.00 Matthew Wilcox SO Number: 107096 Booking Number: 447373 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 11:33 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Kenneth Donaker SO Number: 20135 Booking Number: 447372 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 10:27 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond: $1000.00 Joe Paske SO Number: 31757 Booking Number: 447371 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 10:05 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Tommy Rodriguez SO Number: 85988 Booking Number: 447370 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 8:05 pm Charges: *J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: No Bond Yolanda Valencia SO Number: 71344 Booking Number: 447369 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 7:07 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Cameron Gilbert SO Number: 97047 Booking Number: 447368 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 6:36 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Joshua Aguirre SO Number: 84363 Booking Number: 447367 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 3:45 pm Charges: *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CT.2 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G CT1 MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: $25000.00 Autumn Reynolds SO Number: 107095 Booking Number: 447366 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 3:14 pm Charges: *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Luis Gutierrez SO Number: 107094 Booking Number: 447365 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 1:45 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Robert Rodriguez SO Number: 68868 Booking Number: 447364 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 1:13 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Brian Mcleod SO Number: 54064 Booking Number: 447363 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 1:08 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Luis Gonzales SO Number: 57995 Booking Number: 447362 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 11:24 am Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Robert Rodriguez SO Number: 68868 Booking Number: 447358 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 8:44 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597