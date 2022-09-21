Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

CAPIAS PRO FINE

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Joseph Geair SO Number: 105602 Booking Number: 441607 Booking Date: 09-21-2022 1:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Mireya Terrazas SO Number: 79220 Booking Number: 441606 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 10:11 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Roberto Arambula SO Number: 32434 Booking Number: 441604 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 8:37 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Jose Gonzalez SO Number: 103993 Booking Number: 441603 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 8:27 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD MISC FTA X 4 Bond: $5008.00 Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 441602 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 7:02 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Phillipe Pitts SO Number: 55154 Booking Number: 441601 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 5:52 pm Release Date: 09-20-2022 – 6:43 pm Charges: MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1004.00 John West SO Number: 95397 Booking Number: 441600 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 12:16 pm Release Date: 09-20-2022 – 2:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Christopher Garvin SO Number: 68701 Booking Number: 441599 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 10:18 am Charges: MISC CPF X 14 Bond: No Bond Mary Seeton SO Number: 105600 Booking Number: 441598 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 9:42 am Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Jennifer Tankersley SO Number: 105599 Booking Number: 441597 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 9:39 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597