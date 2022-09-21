Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
  • HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Joseph Geair mug shot

Joseph Geair

SO Number: 105602

Booking Number: 441607

Booking Date: 09-21-2022 1:13 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Mireya Terrazas mug shot

Mireya Terrazas

SO Number: 79220

Booking Number: 441606

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 10:11 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Roberto Arambula mug shot

Roberto Arambula

SO Number: 32434

Booking Number: 441604

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 8:37 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Bond: No Bond

Jose Gonzalez mug shot

Jose Gonzalez

SO Number: 103993

Booking Number: 441603

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 8:27 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD

MISC FTA X 4

Bond: $5008.00

Manuel Tanguma mug shot

Manuel Tanguma

SO Number: 35111

Booking Number: 441602

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 7:02 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Phillipe Pitts mug shot

Phillipe Pitts

SO Number: 55154

Booking Number: 441601

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 5:52 pm

Release Date: 09-20-2022 – 6:43 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA X2

Bond: $1004.00

John West mug shot

John West

SO Number: 95397

Booking Number: 441600

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 12:16 pm

Release Date: 09-20-2022 – 2:43 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Christopher Garvin mug shot

Christopher Garvin

SO Number: 68701

Booking Number: 441599

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 10:18 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 14

Bond: No Bond

Mary Seeton mug shot

Mary Seeton

SO Number: 105600

Booking Number: 441598

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 9:42 am

Charges:

*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Jennifer Tankersley mug shot

Jennifer Tankersley

SO Number: 105599

Booking Number: 441597

Booking Date: 09-20-2022 9:39 am

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597