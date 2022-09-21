Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
- HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- CAPIAS PRO FINE
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Joseph Geair
SO Number: 105602
Booking Number: 441607
Booking Date: 09-21-2022 1:13 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Mireya Terrazas
SO Number: 79220
Booking Number: 441606
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 10:11 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Roberto Arambula
SO Number: 32434
Booking Number: 441604
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 8:37 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond: No Bond
Jose Gonzalez
SO Number: 103993
Booking Number: 441603
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 8:27 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD
MISC FTA X 4
Bond: $5008.00
Manuel Tanguma
SO Number: 35111
Booking Number: 441602
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 7:02 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Phillipe Pitts
SO Number: 55154
Booking Number: 441601
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 5:52 pm
Release Date: 09-20-2022 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X2
Bond: $1004.00
John West
SO Number: 95397
Booking Number: 441600
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 12:16 pm
Release Date: 09-20-2022 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Christopher Garvin
SO Number: 68701
Booking Number: 441599
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 10:18 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 14
Bond: No Bond
Mary Seeton
SO Number: 105600
Booking Number: 441598
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 9:42 am
Charges:
*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Jennifer Tankersley
SO Number: 105599
Booking Number: 441597
Booking Date: 09-20-2022 9:39 am
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $15000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
