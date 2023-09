From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

PROH WEAPON: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE: 1

MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ARSON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

Terrell Kelly SO Number: 96150 Booking Number: 447356 Booking Date: 09-20-2023 4:12 am Charges: PROH WEAPON Bond: No Bond Deijavu Gee SO Number: 104862 Booking Number: 447355 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 9:19 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY – SUBSEQUENT MISC CPF X4 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1632.00 Jose Sanchez SO Number: 97239 Booking Number: 447354 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 9:12 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Pete Ochoa SO Number: 103990 Booking Number: 447353 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 8:00 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 EVADING ARREST DETENTION SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: $2246.00 Robert Arroyo SO Number: 65918 Booking Number: 447352 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 7:19 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $1000.00 Derek Mcdaniel SO Number: 106079 Booking Number: 447351 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 6:34 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Joseph Ramirez SO Number: 81976 Booking Number: 447350 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 5:12 pm Charges: *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Theresa Allen SO Number: 94392 Booking Number: 447349 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 4:20 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $944.00 Patricia Chapoy SO Number: 53252 Booking Number: 447348 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 4:18 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1500.00 Ignacio Gonzalez SO Number: 106187 Booking Number: 447347 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 4:00 pm Charges: *GOB* ARSON Bond: No Bond Tamala Groff SO Number: 107092 Booking Number: 447346 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 2:58 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Charles Mitchell SO Number: 88635 Booking Number: 447345 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 2:43 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $1000.00 Meric Bennett SO Number: 107091 Booking Number: 447344 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 12:18 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: $5000.00 Yarashlin Lumbrera SO Number: 107079 Booking Number: 447343 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 11:08 am Charges: NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: No Bond Travis Manning SO Number: 74940 Booking Number: 447342 Booking Date: 09-19-2023 10:25 am Charges: INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

