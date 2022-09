Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

*COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

(undefined) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

*COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC COMM

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

David Tirado SO Number: 101682 Booking Number: 441596 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 1:40 am Charges: *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Justin Sparks SO Number: 54252 Booking Number: 441595 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 1:15 am Charges: DWLI EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $22238.00 Deanna Kleinertz SO Number: 105598 Booking Number: 441594 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 1:05 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST Bond: $1000.00 Hugo Vasquez SO Number: 104293 Booking Number: 441593 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 12:12 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $942.00 Joshua Bogue SO Number: 98452 Booking Number: 441592 Booking Date: 09-20-2022 12:12 am Charges: *GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Angel Rubio SO Number: 81024 Booking Number: 441591 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 9:27 pm Charges: *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Crystal Beck SO Number: 105247 Booking Number: 441590 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 8:30 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Michael Sloan SO Number: 48773 Booking Number: 441589 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 7:11 pm Release Date: 09-19-2022 – 8:28 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $1024.00 Victoria Trevino SO Number: 102313 Booking Number: 441588 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 6:39 pm Release Date: 09-19-2022 – 11:58 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $500.00 Humberto Soto SO Number: 105597 Booking Number: 441587 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 6:28 pm Charges: INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $844.00 Christopher Whittington SO Number: 105596 Booking Number: 441586 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 6:26 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Gabrianna Dominguez SO Number: 85531 Booking Number: 441585 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 5:42 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Michael Monroe SO Number: 100767 Booking Number: 441584 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 5:07 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Eli Sarsosa SO Number: 98850 Booking Number: 441583 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 3:51 pm Charges: ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN Bond: No Bond Jaylin Deanda SO Number: 105540 Booking Number: 441582 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 3:50 pm Charges: ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN Bond: No Bond James Potter SO Number: 87973 Booking Number: 441581 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 2:53 pm Release Date: 09-19-2022 – 3:58 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Mark Pena SO Number: 105595 Booking Number: 441580 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 2:12 pm Release Date: 09-19-2022 – 2:58 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Nicholas Phillipus SO Number: 73188 Booking Number: 441579 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 12:27 pm Charges: MISC COMM X6 Bond: No Bond Ariel Borrego SO Number: 105594 Booking Number: 441578 Booking Date: 09-19-2022 9:54 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597