From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 15, to 7 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

*COMM* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINAN REC OR PREP ANNUAL RPT: 1

ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS: 1

FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MTAG* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

Robert Rios SO Number: 78309 Booking Number: 447319 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 6:12 am Charges: *MTR*RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: No Bond Conrad Flanary SO Number: 78886 Booking Number: 447318 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 2:18 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Pierce Stewart SO Number: 107082 Booking Number: 447317 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 2:06 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Steven Gallegos SO Number: 77942 Booking Number: 447316 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 1:52 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINAN REC OR PREP ANNUAL RPT Bond: $2500.00 Christian Cannon SO Number: 107081 Booking Number: 447315 Booking Date: 09-18-2023 1:34 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jordan Cardenas SO Number: 107080 Booking Number: 447314 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 11:12 pm Charges: ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED Bond: $756.00 Cody Helmers SO Number: 89640 Booking Number: 447313 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 11:08 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $432.00 Yarashlin Lumbrera SO Number: 107079 Booking Number: 447312 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 8:36 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: $1862.00 Conrad Delrio SO Number: 51091 Booking Number: 447311 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 8:05 pm Charges: *GOB*UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT *GOB*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $5000.00 Skyler Koors SO Number: 94113 Booking Number: 447310 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 4:03 pm Charges: *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $35000.00 Robert Cameron SO Number: 59339 Booking Number: 447309 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 6:04 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Justin Hernandez SO Number: 107078 Booking Number: 447308 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 4:42 am Charges: POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A. POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $21000.00 Amber Jones SO Number: 107077 Booking Number: 447307 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 4:07 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Michaela Jones SO Number: 107076 Booking Number: 447306 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 3:43 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Stavian West SO Number: 106876 Booking Number: 447305 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 3:22 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Jeremy Tanner SO Number: 72864 Booking Number: 447304 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 3:16 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $15500.00 Orlando Velasco SO Number: 107075 Booking Number: 447303 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 2:52 am Charges: DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS Bond: $7500.00 Clayton Okelly SO Number: 107074 Booking Number: 447302 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 2:34 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Jade Cortez SO Number: 107073 Booking Number: 447301 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 1:19 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Cody Helmers SO Number: 89640 Booking Number: 447300 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 1:12 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Anna Ross SO Number: 107072 Booking Number: 447299 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 12:05 am Charges: FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $46264.00 Ty Griffith SO Number: 85304 Booking Number: 447298 Booking Date: 09-17-2023 12:01 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 John Camarillo SO Number: 90797 Booking Number: 447297 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 11:52 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $10000.00 Arthur Smith SO Number: 65727 Booking Number: 447296 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 11:41 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $11000.00 Tammy Bingham SO Number: 107071 Booking Number: 447295 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 11:39 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $1500.00 Dustin Maddran SO Number: 99847 Booking Number: 447294 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 3:27 pm Charges: *COMM*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN Bond: No Bond Juan Verdugo SO Number: 92910 Booking Number: 447293 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 2:11 pm Charges: *COMM* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: No Bond Cody Penick SO Number: 107070 Booking Number: 447292 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 1:30 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $15000.00 Lena Carson SO Number: 37490 Booking Number: 447288 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 2:54 am Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 447282 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 7:30 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Omar Estrada SO Number: 107066 Booking Number: 447281 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 7:28 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $400000.00 Jake Duran SO Number: 65424 Booking Number: 447277 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 4:13 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Xavier Vasquez SO Number: 103104 Booking Number: 447276 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 3:48 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Sam Hernandez SO Number: 24260 Booking Number: 447274 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 2:53 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Emilio Lopez SO Number: 100998 Booking Number: 447273 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 2:27 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Byron Bowie SO Number: 102178 Booking Number: 447272 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 2:22 pm Charges: *COMM* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: No Bond Gloria Barrera SO Number: 29701 Booking Number: 447271 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 1:44 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Joshua Hernandez SO Number: 74564 Booking Number: 447270 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 12:40 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *MTAG* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $23600.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

