Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Michael Andros Jr., 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Andros is charged with sexual assault of a child for an offense that records indicate happened on September 3rd.
As of Sunday morning, September 18th, Andros remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $150,000.
Elizabeth Pinon
SO Number: 105589
Booking Number: 441568
Booking Date: 09-18-2022 3:34 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $1500.00
Laurie Yant
SO Number: 83465
Booking Number: 441567
Booking Date: 09-18-2022 12:41 am
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X5
MISC VPTA
Bond: $2576.00
Rayden Wadley
SO Number: 98755
Booking Number: 441565
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 11:34 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $2162.00
Jason Brion
SO Number: 81617
Booking Number: 441566
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 11:19 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Manuel Tran
SO Number: 104814
Booking Number: 441564
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:34 pm
Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 1:28 am
Charges:
*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Antonio Jimenez
SO Number: 96525
Booking Number: 441563
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:03 pm
Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 3:58 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Azael De la rosa
SO Number: 105588
Booking Number: 441562
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:00 pm
Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 2:28 am
Charges:
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON SPEEDING J42136842 (ICON)
Bond: No Bond
James Mccarley
SO Number: 90760
Booking Number: 441561
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 9:01 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Gabriel Molina
SO Number: 73009
Booking Number: 441560
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 7:47 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Crystal Vaquera
SO Number: 70488
Booking Number: 441559
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 7:29 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond: $500.00
Cleophus Williams
SO Number: 80030
Booking Number: 441558
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 6:53 pm
Charges:
*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Michael Andros
SO Number: 99338
Booking Number: 441557
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 6:50 pm
Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond: No Bond
Hugo Vasquez
SO Number: 104293
Booking Number: 441556
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 3:44 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $1526.00
Stephanie Snell
SO Number: 84025
Booking Number: 441555
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 12:31 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Juanita Phillips
SO Number: 37786
Booking Number: 441554
Booking Date: 09-17-2022 9:25 am
Release Date: 09-17-2022 – 11:28 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
