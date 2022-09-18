Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Michael Andros Mugshot

Michael Andros Jr., 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Andros is charged with sexual assault of a child for an offense that records indicate happened on September 3rd.

As of Sunday morning, September 18th, Andros remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $150,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
  • THEFT CLASS C
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON SPEEDING J42136842 (ICON)
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Elizabeth Pinon mug shot

Elizabeth Pinon

SO Number: 105589

Booking Number: 441568

Booking Date: 09-18-2022 3:34 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Laurie Yant mug shot

Laurie Yant

SO Number: 83465

Booking Number: 441567

Booking Date: 09-18-2022 12:41 am

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X5

MISC VPTA

Bond: $2576.00

Rayden Wadley mug shot

Rayden Wadley

SO Number: 98755

Booking Number: 441565

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 11:34 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $2162.00

Jason Brion mug shot

Jason Brion

SO Number: 81617

Booking Number: 441566

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 11:19 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Manuel Tran mug shot

Manuel Tran

SO Number: 104814

Booking Number: 441564

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:34 pm

Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 1:28 am

Charges:

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Antonio Jimenez mug shot

Antonio Jimenez

SO Number: 96525

Booking Number: 441563

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:03 pm

Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 3:58 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Azael De la rosa mug shot

Azael De la rosa

SO Number: 105588

Booking Number: 441562

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:00 pm

Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 2:28 am

Charges:

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON SPEEDING J42136842 (ICON)

Bond: No Bond

James Mccarley mug shot

James Mccarley

SO Number: 90760

Booking Number: 441561

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 9:01 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Gabriel Molina mug shot

Gabriel Molina

SO Number: 73009

Booking Number: 441560

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 7:47 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Crystal Vaquera mug shot

Crystal Vaquera

SO Number: 70488

Booking Number: 441559

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 7:29 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond: $500.00

Cleophus Williams mug shot

Cleophus Williams

SO Number: 80030

Booking Number: 441558

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 6:53 pm

Charges:

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Michael Andros mug shot

Michael Andros

SO Number: 99338

Booking Number: 441557

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 6:50 pm

Charges:

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

Bond: No Bond

Hugo Vasquez mug shot

Hugo Vasquez

SO Number: 104293

Booking Number: 441556

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 3:44 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $1526.00

Stephanie Snell mug shot

Stephanie Snell

SO Number: 84025

Booking Number: 441555

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 12:31 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Juanita Phillips mug shot

Juanita Phillips

SO Number: 37786

Booking Number: 441554

Booking Date: 09-17-2022 9:25 am

Release Date: 09-17-2022 – 11:28 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597