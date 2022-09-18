Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Michael Andros Jr., 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Andros is charged with sexual assault of a child for an offense that records indicate happened on September 3rd. As of Sunday morning, September 18th, Andros remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $150,000.

Elizabeth Pinon SO Number: 105589 Booking Number: 441568 Booking Date: 09-18-2022 3:34 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Laurie Yant SO Number: 83465 Booking Number: 441567 Booking Date: 09-18-2022 12:41 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X5 MISC VPTA Bond: $2576.00 Rayden Wadley SO Number: 98755 Booking Number: 441565 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 11:34 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT POSS MARIJ <2OZ RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2162.00 Jason Brion SO Number: 81617 Booking Number: 441566 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 11:19 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Manuel Tran SO Number: 104814 Booking Number: 441564 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:34 pm Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 1:28 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Antonio Jimenez SO Number: 96525 Booking Number: 441563 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:03 pm Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 3:58 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Azael De la rosa SO Number: 105588 Booking Number: 441562 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 10:00 pm Release Date: 09-18-2022 – 2:28 am Charges: VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON SPEEDING J42136842 (ICON) Bond: No Bond James Mccarley SO Number: 90760 Booking Number: 441561 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 9:01 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Gabriel Molina SO Number: 73009 Booking Number: 441560 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 7:47 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Crystal Vaquera SO Number: 70488 Booking Number: 441559 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 7:29 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $500.00 Cleophus Williams SO Number: 80030 Booking Number: 441558 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 6:53 pm Charges: *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Michael Andros SO Number: 99338 Booking Number: 441557 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 6:50 pm Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Hugo Vasquez SO Number: 104293 Booking Number: 441556 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 3:44 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1526.00 Stephanie Snell SO Number: 84025 Booking Number: 441555 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 12:31 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Juanita Phillips SO Number: 37786 Booking Number: 441554 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 9:25 am Release Date: 09-17-2022 – 11:28 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00

