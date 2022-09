Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Crystal Allen SO Number: 105587 Booking Number: 441553 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 4:31 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ricky Wells SO Number: 40855 Booking Number: 441552 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 3:59 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Gerald Clements SO Number: 62278 Booking Number: 441551 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 3:25 am Charges: *MTR* STALKING Bond: No Bond Daniel Isaacks SO Number: 105586 Booking Number: 441550 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 2:21 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Santiago Lopez SO Number: 60595 Booking Number: 441549 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 2:19 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X 7 Bond: No Bond Michael O conner SO Number: 29327 Booking Number: 441548 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 1:46 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $2000.00 Paul Henn SO Number: 99741 Booking Number: 441547 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 1:12 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1666.00 Gabrianna Dominguez SO Number: 85531 Booking Number: 441546 Booking Date: 09-17-2022 12:18 am Release Date: 09-17-2022 – 2:28 am Charges: NO DRIVERS LICENSE MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $1674.00 Brendan Pierce SO Number: 96231 Booking Number: 441545 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 10:43 pm Release Date: 09-17-2022 – 12:58 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING Bond: $944.00 Melissa Cole SO Number: 64859 Booking Number: 441544 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 10:23 pm Charges: GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Charles Hayward SO Number: 101437 Booking Number: 441543 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 9:31 pm Charges: *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Justin Patton SO Number: 104237 Booking Number: 441542 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 8:07 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $500.00 Alejandra Ramirez SO Number: 68383 Booking Number: 441541 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 7:14 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Georgia Molkentin SO Number: 99578 Booking Number: 441540 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 5:00 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Bradley Brooks SO Number: 105585 Booking Number: 441539 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 3:54 pm Release Date: 09-16-2022 – 11:28 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Kevin Wisdom SO Number: 79735 Booking Number: 441538 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 3:47 pm Release Date: 09-16-2022 – 9:43 pm Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond James Kendrix SO Number: 105584 Booking Number: 441537 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 3:02 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $5000.00 Amber Miller SO Number: 100832 Booking Number: 441536 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 10:51 am Charges: MISC COMM X9 Bond: No Bond Mary Aguilar SO Number: 76755 Booking Number: 441535 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 9:45 am Release Date: 09-16-2022 – 11:13 am Charges: 545412A *CPF* CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: No Bond Kevin Mitchell SO Number: 65227 Booking Number: 441534 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 9:40 am Release Date: 09-16-2022 – 11:13 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597