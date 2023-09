From 7 a.m. on Friday, September 15, to 7 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MTAG* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

Felipe Cantu SO Number: 107069 Booking Number: 447291 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 6:15 am Charges: DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $1000.00 Juan Blanco SO Number: 78528 Booking Number: 447290 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 5:17 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Victoria Huerta SO Number: 79899 Booking Number: 447289 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 4:53 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Lena Carson SO Number: 37490 Booking Number: 447288 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 2:54 am Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Jaron Daniels SO Number: 83241 Booking Number: 447287 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 2:10 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Christopher Yuratovac SO Number: 100354 Booking Number: 447286 Booking Date: 09-16-2023 12:19 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $1462.00 Daniella Suniga SO Number: 75602 Booking Number: 447285 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 11:56 pm Charges: POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTAX1 Bond: $1926.00 Holly Biggs SO Number: 107067 Booking Number: 447283 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 9:34 pm Charges: RED LIGHT VIOLATION MISC VPTA Bond: $1148.00 Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 447282 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 7:30 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Omar Estrada SO Number: 107066 Booking Number: 447281 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 7:28 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $400000.00 Blair Chandler SO Number: 83910 Booking Number: 447280 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 7:10 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Robert Munoz SO Number: 42909 Booking Number: 447279 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 6:56 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY THREAT MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1616.00 Margarita Rodriguez SO Number: 72184 Booking Number: 447278 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 4:41 pm Charges: WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $690.00 Jake Duran SO Number: 65424 Booking Number: 447277 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 4:13 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Xavier Vasquez SO Number: 103104 Booking Number: 447276 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 3:48 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Cameron Maedgen SO Number: 81560 Booking Number: 447275 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 3:13 pm Charges: *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Sam Hernandez SO Number: 24260 Booking Number: 447274 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 2:53 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Emilio Lopez SO Number: 100998 Booking Number: 447273 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 2:27 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Byron Bowie SO Number: 102178 Booking Number: 447272 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 2:22 pm Charges: *COMM* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: No Bond Gloria Barrera SO Number: 29701 Booking Number: 447271 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 1:44 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Joshua Hernandez SO Number: 74564 Booking Number: 447270 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 12:40 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *MTAG* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $1100.00 Jessica Berry SO Number: 107065 Booking Number: 447269 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 11:12 am Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Anita New SO Number: 68145 Booking Number: 447268 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 10:38 am Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

