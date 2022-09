Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Delbert Ibarra SO Number: 105583 Booking Number: 441533 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 6:18 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Marcanthony Garza SO Number: 101031 Booking Number: 441532 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 2:04 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Yasmeen Olofsson SO Number: 105582 Booking Number: 441531 Booking Date: 09-16-2022 12:12 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Zachary Owen SO Number: 101145 Booking Number: 441530 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 10:20 pm Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $10000.00 Gabriel Lopez SO Number: 99261 Booking Number: 441529 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 10:09 pm Charges: FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5 Bond: No Bond Tracy Medrano SO Number: 69055 Booking Number: 441528 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 9:47 pm Release Date: 09-15-2022 – 11:28 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Moises Quinonez SO Number: 105581 Booking Number: 441527 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 8:52 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Juanita Sanchez SO Number: 74331 Booking Number: 441526 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 7:09 pm Release Date: 09-15-2022 – 9:28 pm Charges: DWLI FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY *MTR*TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $4670.00 Jason Freeman SO Number: 42876 Booking Number: 441524 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 6:11 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Sonny Carrillo SO Number: 45660 Booking Number: 441523 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 4:50 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT WALKING ON ROAD WHERE SIDE WALK PROVIDED Bond: $764.00 James Matley SO Number: 105579 Booking Number: 441522 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 4:28 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $10000.00 Emmanuel Thornton SO Number: 99854 Booking Number: 441521 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 2:16 pm Charges: *COMM*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Lisa Pacheco SO Number: 81399 Booking Number: 441520 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 1:58 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Destiny Delarosa SO Number: 95045 Booking Number: 441519 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 10:43 am Charges: MISC CPF X19 Bond: No Bond Sergio Esquivel SO Number: 92890 Booking Number: 441518 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 9:51 am Release Date: 09-15-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Denis Njihia SO Number: 105578 Booking Number: 441517 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 9:40 am Charges: *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $3000.00 Adam Chappa SO Number: 104887 Booking Number: 441516 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 9:26 am Release Date: 09-15-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Joshua Ramirez SO Number: 91905 Booking Number: 441515 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 7:31 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G PUBLIC INTOXICATION UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: $30462.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

