From 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, to 7 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ROBBERY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*COMM* POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

John Medina SO Number: 84727 Booking Number: 447267 Booking Date: 09-15-2023 2:28 am Charges: *MTR* AGG ROBBERY *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $100662.00 Kiana Pope SO Number: 107064 Booking Number: 447266 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 11:47 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Iesha Jones SO Number: 107063 Booking Number: 447265 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 11:47 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Tyler Lafollette SO Number: 107062 Booking Number: 447264 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 11:04 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE POSS MARIJ <2OZ EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $37000.00 Lee Johnson SO Number: 107061 Booking Number: 447263 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 9:59 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Trevor Allbright SO Number: 69818 Booking Number: 447262 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 9:13 pm Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond: $1000.00 Jonathan Lara SO Number: 107060 Booking Number: 447261 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 7:53 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 John Bell SO Number: 73402 Booking Number: 447260 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 7:38 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $10662.00 Johnpaul Drake SO Number: 107059 Booking Number: 447259 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 6:21 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Derrick Mason SO Number: 92913 Booking Number: 447258 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 5:32 pm Charges: *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Gabriel Solis SO Number: 56879 Booking Number: 447257 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 5:24 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Armando Castro SO Number: 103779 Booking Number: 447256 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 5:06 pm Charges: DEADLY CONDUCT Bond: $5000.00 Mayra Roberson SO Number: 73744 Booking Number: 447255 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 4:16 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Kollin Meek SO Number: 95730 Booking Number: 447254 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 3:33 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $3000.00 Richard Little SO Number: 104848 Booking Number: 447253 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 3:17 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *COMM* POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: No Bond Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 447252 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 1:13 pm Charges: *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Ernestina Worsham SO Number: 56673 Booking Number: 447251 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 12:39 pm Charges: *FTA*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS DANGEROUS DRUG *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $21662.00 Michael Howell SO Number: 107058 Booking Number: 447250 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 12:24 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Carmen Lopez SO Number: 103278 Booking Number: 447249 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 12:12 pm Charges: *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Miguel Cortez SO Number: 102062 Booking Number: 447248 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 8:35 am Charges: *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Mandy Cruz SO Number: 92390 Booking Number: 447247 Booking Date: 09-14-2023 6:51 am Charges: *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597