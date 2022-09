Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RACING ON HIGHWAY

RACING ON HIGHWAY

NO DRIVER LICENSE

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC VPTA X 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC FTA X 7

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC ICE HOLD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

MISC FTA X 2

MISC ICE HOLD

MISC ICE HOLD

ASSAULT CLASS C

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G DRUG FREE ZONE

MISC CPF X8

MISC FTA X1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC COMM X4

521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON

DL1 *CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON

FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Tristan Catan SO Number: 105577 Booking Number: 441514 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 1:52 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Lawrence Williams SO Number: 105576 Booking Number: 441513 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 1:32 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Elizabeth Perez SO Number: 101298 Booking Number: 441512 Booking Date: 09-15-2022 1:09 am Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2754.00 Gary Motl SO Number: 105575 Booking Number: 441511 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 11:12 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 Crystal Beck SO Number: 105247 Booking Number: 441510 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 10:19 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET MISC FTA X 7 Bond: $5178.00 Timothy Martin SO Number: 90064 Booking Number: 441509 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 9:41 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Carlos Sierra Acosta SO Number: 105574 Booking Number: 441507 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 7:48 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Tonny Duarte SO Number: 28222 Booking Number: 441508 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 7:47 pm Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1766.00 Santiago Acosta Hernandez SO Number: 105572 Booking Number: 441505 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 7:38 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Edwin Zelaya SO Number: 105573 Booking Number: 441506 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 7:32 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Ryan Reasoner SO Number: 105571 Booking Number: 441504 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 6:18 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Brandy Mclaren SO Number: 105570 Booking Number: 441503 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 5:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Brittney Clark SO Number: 105569 Booking Number: 441502 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 5:10 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G DRUG FREE ZONE Bond: No Bond Amber Miller SO Number: 100832 Booking Number: 441501 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 4:22 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Dianne Reilly SO Number: 105568 Booking Number: 441500 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 3:07 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Melinda Franco SO Number: 105567 Booking Number: 441499 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 1:34 pm Release Date: 09-14-2022 – 2:13 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Marco Lomas SO Number: 105566 Booking Number: 441498 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 10:54 am Charges: MISC COMM X4 Bond: No Bond Jesse Jones SO Number: 82629 Booking Number: 441497 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 10:23 am Charges: 521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON DL1 *CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: No Bond Raymond Taylor SO Number: 36957 Booking Number: 441496 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 9:59 am Release Date: 09-14-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597