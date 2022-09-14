Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
John Walton, 47, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
As of Wednesday morning, September 14th, Walton remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST
- ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
- (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
- MISC BENCH WARRANT
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
- HARASSMENT
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
- LITTERING
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
John Deller
SO Number: 97603
Booking Number: 441495
Booking Date: 09-14-2022 4:11 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST
Bond: $1000.00
Xzavier Talamantez
SO Number: 104358
Booking Number: 441494
Booking Date: 09-14-2022 3:42 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $512.00
Ruben Andrade
SO Number: 24718
Booking Number: 441493
Booking Date: 09-14-2022 1:34 am
Release Date: 09-14-2022 – 4:43 am
Charges:
*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Claude Chadwick
SO Number: 15861
Booking Number: 441492
Booking Date: 09-14-2022 12:59 am
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
John Huffman
SO Number: 104341
Booking Number: 441491
Booking Date: 09-14-2022 12:59 am
Charges:
GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
John Walton
SO Number: 90302
Booking Number: 441490
Booking Date: 09-13-2022 11:42 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Hector Lopez
SO Number: 63059
Booking Number: 441489
Booking Date: 09-13-2022 9:53 pm
Charges:
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond: $500.00
Trevor Allbright
SO Number: 69818
Booking Number: 441488
Booking Date: 09-13-2022 7:15 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1662.00
Lonnie Haley
SO Number: 19823
Booking Number: 441487
Booking Date: 09-13-2022 6:29 pm
Charges:
HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
LITTERING
Bond: $462.00
Rosie Rodriquez
SO Number: 102692
Booking Number: 441486
Booking Date: 09-13-2022 10:48 am
Release Date: 09-13-2022 – 11:58 am
Charges:
*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
