Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

John Walton Mugshot

John Walton, 47, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Wednesday morning, September 14th, Walton remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

John Deller mug shot

John Deller

SO Number: 97603

Booking Number: 441495

Booking Date: 09-14-2022 4:11 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST

Bond: $1000.00

Xzavier Talamantez mug shot

Xzavier Talamantez

SO Number: 104358

Booking Number: 441494

Booking Date: 09-14-2022 3:42 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $512.00

Ruben Andrade mug shot

Ruben Andrade

SO Number: 24718

Booking Number: 441493

Booking Date: 09-14-2022 1:34 am

Release Date: 09-14-2022 – 4:43 am

Charges:

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Claude Chadwick mug shot

Claude Chadwick

SO Number: 15861

Booking Number: 441492

Booking Date: 09-14-2022 12:59 am

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

John Huffman mug shot

John Huffman

SO Number: 104341

Booking Number: 441491

Booking Date: 09-14-2022 12:59 am

Charges:

GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

John Walton mug shot

John Walton

SO Number: 90302

Booking Number: 441490

Booking Date: 09-13-2022 11:42 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Hector Lopez mug shot

Hector Lopez

SO Number: 63059

Booking Number: 441489

Booking Date: 09-13-2022 9:53 pm

Charges:

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

Bond: $500.00

Trevor Allbright mug shot

Trevor Allbright

SO Number: 69818

Booking Number: 441488

Booking Date: 09-13-2022 7:15 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1662.00

Lonnie Haley mug shot

Lonnie Haley

SO Number: 19823

Booking Number: 441487

Booking Date: 09-13-2022 6:29 pm

Charges:

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

LITTERING

Bond: $462.00

Rosie Rodriquez mug shot

Rosie Rodriquez

SO Number: 102692

Booking Number: 441486

Booking Date: 09-13-2022 10:48 am

Release Date: 09-13-2022 – 11:58 am

Charges:

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
