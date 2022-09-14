Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

John Walton, 47, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Wednesday morning, September 14th, Walton remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST

ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

MISC BENCH WARRANT

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

LITTERING

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

John Deller SO Number: 97603 Booking Number: 441495 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 4:11 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST Bond: $1000.00 Xzavier Talamantez SO Number: 104358 Booking Number: 441494 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 3:42 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Ruben Andrade SO Number: 24718 Booking Number: 441493 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 1:34 am Release Date: 09-14-2022 – 4:43 am Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Claude Chadwick SO Number: 15861 Booking Number: 441492 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 12:59 am Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond John Huffman SO Number: 104341 Booking Number: 441491 Booking Date: 09-14-2022 12:59 am Charges: GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond John Walton SO Number: 90302 Booking Number: 441490 Booking Date: 09-13-2022 11:42 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Hector Lopez SO Number: 63059 Booking Number: 441489 Booking Date: 09-13-2022 9:53 pm Charges: HARASSMENT ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: $500.00 Trevor Allbright SO Number: 69818 Booking Number: 441488 Booking Date: 09-13-2022 7:15 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 441487 Booking Date: 09-13-2022 6:29 pm Charges: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT LITTERING Bond: $462.00 Rosie Rodriquez SO Number: 102692 Booking Number: 441486 Booking Date: 09-13-2022 10:48 am Release Date: 09-13-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597