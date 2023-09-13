From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- MISC FTAX1: 1
- MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
- *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- MISC CPFX4: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Brandi Lyvers
SO Number: 105627
Booking Number: 447225
Booking Date: 09-13-2023 12:13 am
Charges:
*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Robert Munoz
SO Number: 42909
Booking Number: 447224
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:57 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT BY THREAT
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAX1
Bond: $1614.00
Mercedes Gaitan
SO Number: 94914
Booking Number: 447223
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 5:19 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Raymundo Gavirio
SO Number: 79469
Booking Number: 447222
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 4:34 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Laetitia Kemp
SO Number: 51449
Booking Number: 447221
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:49 pm
Charges:
*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Angelica Morales
SO Number: 57333
Booking Number: 447220
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:45 pm
Charges:
*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond: No Bond
Fabian Alfaro
SO Number: 91602
Booking Number: 447219
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:14 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Christopher Smith
SO Number: 107051
Booking Number: 447218
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 2:28 pm
Charges:
*FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: No Bond
Edward Brasuel
SO Number: 80596
Booking Number: 447217
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 1:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Jesse Guzman
SO Number: 99928
Booking Number: 447216
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 12:15 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond: $5000.00
Juan Pena
SO Number: 98362
Booking Number: 447215
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:19 am
Charges:
*MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
Anand Chand
SO Number: 98137
Booking Number: 447214
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:08 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX4
Bond: No Bond
Roy Perez
SO Number: 91052
Booking Number: 447213
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 9:45 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Maria Subia
SO Number: 106161
Booking Number: 447212
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 6:50 am
Charges:
*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $3000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597