From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • MISC FTAX1: 1
  • MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • MISC CPFX4: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Brandi Lyvers mug shot

Brandi Lyvers

SO Number: 105627

Booking Number: 447225

Booking Date: 09-13-2023 12:13 am

Charges:

*RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Robert Munoz mug shot

Robert Munoz

SO Number: 42909

Booking Number: 447224

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:57 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT BY THREAT

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTAX1

Bond: $1614.00

Mercedes Gaitan mug shot

Mercedes Gaitan

SO Number: 94914

Booking Number: 447223

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 5:19 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Raymundo Gavirio mug shot

Raymundo Gavirio

SO Number: 79469

Booking Number: 447222

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 4:34 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Laetitia Kemp mug shot

Laetitia Kemp

SO Number: 51449

Booking Number: 447221

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:49 pm

Charges:

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Angelica Morales mug shot

Angelica Morales

SO Number: 57333

Booking Number: 447220

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:45 pm

Charges:

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: No Bond

Fabian Alfaro mug shot

Fabian Alfaro

SO Number: 91602

Booking Number: 447219

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:14 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Christopher Smith mug shot

Christopher Smith

SO Number: 107051

Booking Number: 447218

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 2:28 pm

Charges:

*FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Edward Brasuel mug shot

Edward Brasuel

SO Number: 80596

Booking Number: 447217

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 1:52 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Jesse Guzman mug shot

Jesse Guzman

SO Number: 99928

Booking Number: 447216

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 12:15 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: $5000.00

Juan Pena mug shot

Juan Pena

SO Number: 98362

Booking Number: 447215

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:19 am

Charges:

*MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: No Bond

Anand Chand mug shot

Anand Chand

SO Number: 98137

Booking Number: 447214

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:08 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX4

Bond: No Bond

Roy Perez mug shot

Roy Perez

SO Number: 91052

Booking Number: 447213

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 9:45 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Maria Subia mug shot

Maria Subia

SO Number: 106161

Booking Number: 447212

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 6:50 am

Charges:

*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $3000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
