From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

MISC CPFX4: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Brandi Lyvers SO Number: 105627 Booking Number: 447225 Booking Date: 09-13-2023 12:13 am Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Robert Munoz SO Number: 42909 Booking Number: 447224 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:57 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY THREAT CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTAX1 Bond: $1614.00 Mercedes Gaitan SO Number: 94914 Booking Number: 447223 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 5:19 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Raymundo Gavirio SO Number: 79469 Booking Number: 447222 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 4:34 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Laetitia Kemp SO Number: 51449 Booking Number: 447221 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:49 pm Charges: *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Angelica Morales SO Number: 57333 Booking Number: 447220 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:45 pm Charges: *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Fabian Alfaro SO Number: 91602 Booking Number: 447219 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 3:14 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Christopher Smith SO Number: 107051 Booking Number: 447218 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 2:28 pm Charges: *FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Edward Brasuel SO Number: 80596 Booking Number: 447217 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 1:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Jesse Guzman SO Number: 99928 Booking Number: 447216 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 12:15 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $5000.00 Juan Pena SO Number: 98362 Booking Number: 447215 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:19 am Charges: *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Anand Chand SO Number: 98137 Booking Number: 447214 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 11:08 am Charges: MISC CPFX4 Bond: No Bond Roy Perez SO Number: 91052 Booking Number: 447213 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 9:45 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Maria Subia SO Number: 106161 Booking Number: 447212 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 6:50 am Charges: *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $3000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

