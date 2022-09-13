Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Joeangel Martinez, 27, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, September 12, 2022. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Martinez was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety based on a warrant that county documents indicate was held by the Uvalde Police Department.
As of Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, Martinez remains in custody in Tom Green County with no bond.
Dustin Oden
SO Number: 105565
Booking Number: 441485
Booking Date: 09-13-2022 5:19 am
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: $20000.00
Wesley Lazenby
SO Number: 75668
Booking Number: 441484
Booking Date: 09-13-2022 3:33 am
Release Date: 09-13-2022 – 5:43 am
Charges:
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1562.00
Kaitlyn Pippin
SO Number: 105564
Booking Number: 441483
Booking Date: 09-13-2022 2:56 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Melva Tatum
SO Number: 36237
Booking Number: 441482
Booking Date: 09-12-2022 11:59 pm
Charges:
DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
EXPIRED REGISTRATION
FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 2
Bond: $1022.00
Dustin Williams
SO Number: 105563
Booking Number: 441481
Booking Date: 09-12-2022 8:51 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $1000.00
Samuel Davis
SO Number: 38816
Booking Number: 441480
Booking Date: 09-12-2022 8:10 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Janice Barnes
SO Number: 24499
Booking Number: 441478
Booking Date: 09-12-2022 2:57 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1462.00
Vincent Hardin
SO Number: 17056
Booking Number: 441477
Booking Date: 09-12-2022 2:42 pm
Charges:
POSS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFx2
Bond: $662.00
Joeangel Martinez
SO Number: 88201
Booking Number: 441476
Booking Date: 09-12-2022 12:09 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Colby Davis
SO Number: 99481
Booking Number: 441475
Booking Date: 09-12-2022 9:03 am
Charges:
*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
Bond: $3750.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
