Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

JoeAngel Martinez Mugshot

Joeangel Martinez, 27, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, September 12, 2022. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Martinez was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety based on a warrant that county documents indicate was held by the Uvalde Police Department.

As of Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, Martinez remains in custody in Tom Green County with no bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE
  • MISC CPF X 2
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • MISC CPFx2
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • MISC FTA X 2
Dustin Oden mug shot

Dustin Oden

SO Number: 105565

Booking Number: 441485

Booking Date: 09-13-2022 5:19 am

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $20000.00

Wesley Lazenby mug shot

Wesley Lazenby

SO Number: 75668

Booking Number: 441484

Booking Date: 09-13-2022 3:33 am

Release Date: 09-13-2022 – 5:43 am

Charges:

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1562.00

Kaitlyn Pippin mug shot

Kaitlyn Pippin

SO Number: 105564

Booking Number: 441483

Booking Date: 09-13-2022 2:56 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Melva Tatum mug shot

Melva Tatum

SO Number: 36237

Booking Number: 441482

Booking Date: 09-12-2022 11:59 pm

Charges:

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

EXPIRED REGISTRATION

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X 2

Bond: $1022.00

Dustin Williams mug shot

Dustin Williams

SO Number: 105563

Booking Number: 441481

Booking Date: 09-12-2022 8:51 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $1000.00

Samuel Davis mug shot

Samuel Davis

SO Number: 38816

Booking Number: 441480

Booking Date: 09-12-2022 8:10 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Janice Barnes mug shot

Janice Barnes

SO Number: 24499

Booking Number: 441478

Booking Date: 09-12-2022 2:57 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1462.00

Vincent Hardin mug shot

Vincent Hardin

SO Number: 17056

Booking Number: 441477

Booking Date: 09-12-2022 2:42 pm

Charges:

POSS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFx2

Bond: $662.00

Joeangel Martinez mug shot

Joeangel Martinez

SO Number: 88201

Booking Number: 441476

Booking Date: 09-12-2022 12:09 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Colby Davis mug shot

Colby Davis

SO Number: 99481

Booking Number: 441475

Booking Date: 09-12-2022 9:03 am

Charges:

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2

Bond: $3750.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597