Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Joeangel Martinez, 27, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, September 12, 2022. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martinez was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety based on a warrant that county documents indicate was held by the Uvalde Police Department. As of Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, Martinez remains in custody in Tom Green County with no bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

EXPIRED REGISTRATION

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC CPF X 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFx2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2

Dustin Oden SO Number: 105565 Booking Number: 441485 Booking Date: 09-13-2022 5:19 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $20000.00 Wesley Lazenby SO Number: 75668 Booking Number: 441484 Booking Date: 09-13-2022 3:33 am Release Date: 09-13-2022 – 5:43 am Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1562.00 Kaitlyn Pippin SO Number: 105564 Booking Number: 441483 Booking Date: 09-13-2022 2:56 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Melva Tatum SO Number: 36237 Booking Number: 441482 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 11:59 pm Charges: DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION EXPIRED REGISTRATION FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $1022.00 Dustin Williams SO Number: 105563 Booking Number: 441481 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 8:51 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $1000.00 Samuel Davis SO Number: 38816 Booking Number: 441480 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 8:10 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Janice Barnes SO Number: 24499 Booking Number: 441478 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 2:57 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1462.00 Vincent Hardin SO Number: 17056 Booking Number: 441477 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 2:42 pm Charges: POSS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPFx2 Bond: $662.00 Joeangel Martinez SO Number: 88201 Booking Number: 441476 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 12:09 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Colby Davis SO Number: 99481 Booking Number: 441475 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 9:03 am Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $3750.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597