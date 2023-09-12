From 7 a.m. on Monday, September 11, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC COMM X10: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

Edward Cundiff SO Number: 39077 Booking Number: 447211 Booking Date: 09-12-2023 12:28 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE Bond: $1000.00 Nicholas Delvecchio SO Number: 67295 Booking Number: 447210 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 7:34 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Kenneth Fletcher SO Number: 21559 Booking Number: 447209 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 2:19 pm Charges: MISC COMM X10 Bond: No Bond Daniel Hollowell SO Number: 65111 Booking Number: 447208 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 1:43 pm Charges: *FTA* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: $5000.00 Sirilo Palacio SO Number: 54907 Booking Number: 447207 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 11:49 am Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Grace Bustamante SO Number: 107050 Booking Number: 447206 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 10:53 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Jake Gonzales SO Number: 58378 Booking Number: 447205 Booking Date: 09-11-2023 10:20 am Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597