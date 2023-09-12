From 7 a.m. on Monday, September 11, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • MISC COMM X10: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
Edward Cundiff mug shot

Edward Cundiff

SO Number: 39077

Booking Number: 447211

Booking Date: 09-12-2023 12:28 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

Bond: $1000.00

Nicholas Delvecchio mug shot

Nicholas Delvecchio

SO Number: 67295

Booking Number: 447210

Booking Date: 09-11-2023 7:34 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1162.00

Kenneth Fletcher mug shot

Kenneth Fletcher

SO Number: 21559

Booking Number: 447209

Booking Date: 09-11-2023 2:19 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X10

Bond: No Bond

Daniel Hollowell mug shot

Daniel Hollowell

SO Number: 65111

Booking Number: 447208

Booking Date: 09-11-2023 1:43 pm

Charges:

*FTA* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

Bond: $5000.00

Sirilo Palacio mug shot

Sirilo Palacio

SO Number: 54907

Booking Number: 447207

Booking Date: 09-11-2023 11:49 am

Charges:

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Grace Bustamante mug shot

Grace Bustamante

SO Number: 107050

Booking Number: 447206

Booking Date: 09-11-2023 10:53 am

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Jake Gonzales mug shot

Jake Gonzales

SO Number: 58378

Booking Number: 447205

Booking Date: 09-11-2023 10:20 am

Charges:

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
