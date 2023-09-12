From 7 a.m. on Monday, September 11, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- MISC COMM X10: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
Edward Cundiff
SO Number: 39077
Booking Number: 447211
Booking Date: 09-12-2023 12:28 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
Bond: $1000.00
Nicholas Delvecchio
SO Number: 67295
Booking Number: 447210
Booking Date: 09-11-2023 7:34 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $1162.00
Kenneth Fletcher
SO Number: 21559
Booking Number: 447209
Booking Date: 09-11-2023 2:19 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X10
Bond: No Bond
Daniel Hollowell
SO Number: 65111
Booking Number: 447208
Booking Date: 09-11-2023 1:43 pm
Charges:
*FTA* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond: $5000.00
Sirilo Palacio
SO Number: 54907
Booking Number: 447207
Booking Date: 09-11-2023 11:49 am
Charges:
*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Grace Bustamante
SO Number: 107050
Booking Number: 447206
Booking Date: 09-11-2023 10:53 am
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Jake Gonzales
SO Number: 58378
Booking Number: 447205
Booking Date: 09-11-2023 10:20 am
Charges:
*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
