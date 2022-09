Over the past 72 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Isaiah Lance Juarez, 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Documents filed with the county indicate he was booked for an offense police believe happened on August 8th of this year. As of Monday morning, September 12th, Juarez remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $50,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

(GO OFF BOND) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTA X2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

P48 UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 5

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RECKLESS DRIVING

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT CLASS C

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

MISC FTA X1

Kailey Hunt SO Number: 105562 Booking Number: 441474 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 2:22 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Rayfus Roberts SO Number: 105561 Booking Number: 441473 Booking Date: 09-12-2022 1:19 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $13500.00 Shawn Moerke SO Number: 101997 Booking Number: 441472 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 9:08 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Isaiah Juarez SO Number: 97953 Booking Number: 441471 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 8:42 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond David Hampton SO Number: 100483 Booking Number: 441470 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 7:46 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $994.00 Matthew Clark SO Number: 38808 Booking Number: 441467 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 5:35 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $1000.00 Monica Hogeda SO Number: 58873 Booking Number: 441468 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 5:34 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Eric Turner SO Number: 95558 Booking Number: 441466 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 7:17 am Charges: FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC PAROLE VIOLATION MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $9172.00 Mayra Espinoza SO Number: 97597 Booking Number: 441465 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 4:23 am Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 9:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 James Overstreet SO Number: 80033 Booking Number: 441464 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 3:45 am Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 9:13 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $962.00 Gilbert Robledo SO Number: 38129 Booking Number: 441463 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 2:33 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Christopher Martinez SO Number: 103298 Booking Number: 441462 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 2:12 am Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 5:28 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Napoleon Castaneda SO Number: 66902 Booking Number: 441461 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 12:18 am Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 11:43 am Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $10000.00 Ruby Estrada SO Number: 77533 Booking Number: 441460 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 12:08 am Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 1:58 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ P48 UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Iziah Rodriguez SO Number: 105559 Booking Number: 441459 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 12:05 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $52500.00 Addison Rosson SO Number: 105558 Booking Number: 441458 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 11:51 pm Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST Bond: $1000.00 Robert Bonner SO Number: 92853 Booking Number: 441457 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 11:23 pm Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 1:43 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Sara Johnson SO Number: 62621 Booking Number: 441456 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 10:26 pm Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jeffery Allison SO Number: 70811 Booking Number: 441455 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 10:11 pm Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 9:13 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Cynthia Winters SO Number: 105557 Booking Number: 441454 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 9:32 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: $10000.00 Eric Hirst SO Number: 74142 Booking Number: 441453 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 9:23 pm Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 10:28 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Princess Brown SO Number: 72492 Booking Number: 441452 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 8:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond: No Bond Frank Amis SO Number: 79246 Booking Number: 441449 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 6:26 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $7500.00 Mason Fulton SO Number: 103505 Booking Number: 441448 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 3:28 pm Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 1:28 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: $10000.00 Tammy Dupree SO Number: 105554 Booking Number: 441447 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 11:18 am Release Date: 09-10-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Ronald Bridges SO Number: 15385 Booking Number: 441446 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 9:56 am Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 11:43 am Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: $5000.00 Gabriel Munoz-diaz SO Number: 97486 Booking Number: 441445 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 5:17 am Release Date: 09-10-2022 – 7:58 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Trinidad Dehoyos SO Number: 98518 Booking Number: 441444 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 3:41 am Release Date: 09-10-2022 – 7:43 am Charges: *RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: No Bond Gabriel Lopez SO Number: 99261 Booking Number: 441443 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 3:25 am Charges: MISC CPF X 6 MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $1506.00 Marilyn Medina SO Number: 80614 Booking Number: 441442 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 3:17 am Release Date: 09-10-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jennifer Kapala SO Number: 105553 Booking Number: 441441 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 3:15 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $10000.00 Justyn Colon SO Number: 105552 Booking Number: 441440 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 2:38 am Release Date: 09-10-2022 – 7:43 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Thomas Johnson SO Number: 105377 Booking Number: 441439 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 12:31 am Charges: ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $51024.00 Jordan Brown SO Number: 105551 Booking Number: 441438 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 12:14 am Release Date: 09-10-2022 – 11:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1500.00 Tony Brown SO Number: 105550 Booking Number: 441437 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 11:34 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD Bond: $22000.00 Jeffery Frank SO Number: 105549 Booking Number: 441436 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 11:29 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD Bond: $10500.00 Roberto Deleon SO Number: 41127 Booking Number: 441435 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 10:16 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT POSS MARIJ <2OZ EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $8500.00 Devin Stevens SO Number: 98039 Booking Number: 441433 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 9:48 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Jackie Hill SO Number: 61095 Booking Number: 441429 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 5:38 pm Release Date: 09-10-2022 – 8:43 am Charges: NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE MISC FTA X1 Bond: $986.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597