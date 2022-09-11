Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
ESPINOZA, MAYRA
Booking #:
441465
Booking Date:
09-11-2022 – 4:23 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
OVERSTREET, JAMES
Booking #:
441464
Booking Date:
09-11-2022 – 3:45 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$962.00
ROBLEDO, GILBERT
Booking #:
441463
Booking Date:
09-11-2022 – 2:33 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
441462
Release Date:
09-11-2022 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
09-11-2022 – 2:12 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTANEDA, NAPOLEON
Booking #:
441461
Booking Date:
09-11-2022 – 12:18 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ESTRADA, RUBY
Booking #:
441460
Release Date:
09-11-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
09-11-2022 – 12:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
P48 UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
RODRIGUEZ, IZIAH
Booking #:
441459
Booking Date:
09-11-2022 – 12:05 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ROSSON, ADDISON
Booking #:
441458
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 11:51 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
441457
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
JOHNSON, SARA
Booking #:
441456
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ALLISON, JEFFERY
Booking #:
441455
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$440.00
WINTERS, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
441454
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HIRST, ERIC
Booking #:
441453
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
BROWN, PRINCESS
Booking #:
441452
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 8:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
AMIS, FRANK
Booking #:
441449
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FULTON, MASON
Booking #:
441448
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DUPREE, TAMMY
Booking #:
441447
Release Date:
09-10-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 11:18 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
BRIDGES, RONALD
Booking #:
441446
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 9:56 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597