Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

ESPINOZA, MAYRA Booking #: 441465 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 – 4:23 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 OVERSTREET, JAMES Booking #: 441464 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 – 3:45 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION ROBLEDO, GILBERT Booking #: 441463 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 – 2:33 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441462 Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 09-11-2022 – 2:12 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond CASTANEDA, NAPOLEON Booking #: 441461 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 – 12:18 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond ESTRADA, RUBY Booking #: 441460 Release Date: 09-11-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 09-11-2022 – 12:08 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

P48 UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZP48 UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON RODRIGUEZ, IZIAH Booking #: 441459 Booking Date: 09-11-2022 – 12:05 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $500.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION ROSSON, ADDISON Booking #: 441458 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 11:51 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST Bond: Bond $1000.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 441457 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 11:23 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 JOHNSON, SARA Booking #: 441456 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 10:26 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ALLISON, JEFFERY Booking #: 441455 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 10:11 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $440.00 WINTERS, CYNTHIA Booking #: 441454 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 9:32 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond HIRST, ERIC Booking #: 441453 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 9:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 BROWN, PRINCESS Booking #: 441452 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 8:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond: Bond No Bond AMIS, FRANK Booking #: 441449 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 6:26 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond FULTON, MASON Booking #: 441448 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 3:28 pm Charges: 13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: Bond No Bond DUPREE, TAMMY Booking #: 441447 Release Date: 09-10-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 11:18 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 BRIDGES, RONALD Booking #: 441446 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 9:56 am Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: Bond No Bond

