Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
P48 UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
