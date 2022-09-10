Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG ROBBERY: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 47 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1
  • TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD: 2
  • THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR X 3: 1
MUNOZ-DIAZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
441445
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 5:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
DEHOYOS, TRINIDAD
Booking #:
441444
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 3:41 am
Charges:
54990044 *RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
441443
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 3:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 3
Bond:
Bond
$1506.00
MEDINA, MARILYN
Booking #:
441442
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 3:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
KAPALA, JENNIFER
Booking #:
441441
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 3:15 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
COLON, JUSTYN
Booking #:
441440
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 2:38 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
JOHNSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
441439
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$1024.00
BROWN, JORDAN
Booking #:
441438
Booking Date:
09-10-2022 – 12:14 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
BROWN, TONY
Booking #:
441437
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
23990163 THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
FRANK, JEFFERY
Booking #:
441436
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DELEON, ROBERTO
Booking #:
441435
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
23990207 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PERALES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
441434
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
Bond:
Bond
$264.00
STEVENS, DEVIN
Booking #:
441433
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Strader, Carla
Booking #:
441432
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCGEE, AVERY
Booking #:
441431
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 47 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
Bond:
Bond
$3460.20
Lancaster, Amanda
Booking #:
441430
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
25890001 *COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
HILL, JACKIE
Booking #:
441429
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$986.00
TAMEZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
441428
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
12990002 *GJI* AGG ROBBERY
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DORETY, JOHN
Booking #:
441427
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ALVARADO, STEVEN
Booking #:
441426
Release Date:
09-09-2022 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
09-09-2022 – 8:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597