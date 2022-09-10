Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG ROBBERY: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FTA: 2

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 47 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD: 2

THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR X 3: 1

MUNOZ-DIAZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 441445 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 5:17 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 DEHOYOS, TRINIDAD Booking #: 441444 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 54990044 *RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 441443 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 3:25 am Charges: MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 3 Bond: Bond $1506.00 MISC CPF X 6MISC FTA X 3 MEDINA, MARILYN Booking #: 441442 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 3:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 KAPALA, JENNIFER Booking #: 441441 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 3:15 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond COLON, JUSTYN Booking #: 441440 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 2:38 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 JOHNSON, THOMAS Booking #: 441439 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: Bond $1024.00 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C BROWN, JORDAN Booking #: 441438 Booking Date: 09-10-2022 – 12:14 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1500.00 BROWN, TONY Booking #: 441437 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 11:34 pm Charges: 23990163 THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD Bond: Bond $2000.00 23990163 THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD FRANK, JEFFERY Booking #: 441436 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 11:29 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD Bond: Bond No Bond 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD DELEON, ROBERTO Booking #: 441435 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 10:16 pm Charges: 23990207 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1000.00 23990207 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTIONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION PERALES, MICHAEL Booking #: 441434 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: Bond $264.00 STEVENS, DEVIN Booking #: 441433 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 9:48 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Strader, Carla Booking #: 441432 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 9:45 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond MCGEE, AVERY Booking #: 441431 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 9:34 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 47 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: Bond $3460.20 54999999 DWLI54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 47 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONEMISC VPTA X 3 Lancaster, Amanda Booking #: 441430 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 8:19 pm Charges: 25890001 *COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: Bond $15000.00 HILL, JACKIE Booking #: 441429 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 5:38 pm Charges: 54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $986.00 54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLEMISC FTA X1 TAMEZ, JORDAN Booking #: 441428 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 2:39 pm Charges: 12990002 *GJI* AGG ROBBERY

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 12990002 *GJI* AGG ROBBERYMISC BENCH WARRANT DORETY, JOHN Booking #: 441427 Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 2:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond ALVARADO, STEVEN Booking #: 441426 Release Date: 09-09-2022 – 9:28 am Booking Date: 09-09-2022 – 8:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597