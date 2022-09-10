Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG ROBBERY: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FTA: 2
- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 47 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1
- TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD: 2
- THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR X 3: 1
MISC FTA X 3
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 47 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
MISC FTA X1
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
