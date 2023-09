From 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, to 7 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 6

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC FTA: 1

MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

Johnny Villarreal SO Number: 86006 Booking Number: 447051 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 4:36 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Bond: $1662.00 Tarren Watson SO Number: 103638 Booking Number: 447050 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 12:43 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: No Bond Gregory Wilson SO Number: 99549 Booking Number: 447049 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 12:21 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Rosalinda Bara SO Number: 85127 Booking Number: 447048 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 12:20 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $15000.00 Billy Edens SO Number: 16294 Booking Number: 447047 Booking Date: 09-01-2023 12:17 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Derrick Morris SO Number: 105464 Booking Number: 447046 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 11:17 pm Charges: *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Carlos Mejia SO Number: 97465 Booking Number: 447045 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 9:38 pm Charges: BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE Bond: $100000.00 Pedro Ramirez SO Number: 91430 Booking Number: 447044 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 9:19 pm Charges: *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $3260.00 Ivan Lopez SO Number: 104930 Booking Number: 447043 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 9:02 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *GOB* UNL CARRYING WEAPON UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $3500.00 Lorenzo Fuentes SO Number: 41364 Booking Number: 447042 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 9:01 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Alexis Luna SO Number: 107012 Booking Number: 447041 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 8:20 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Modesto Luna SO Number: 107011 Booking Number: 447040 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 8:19 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Gary Martinez SO Number: 47032 Booking Number: 447039 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 6:54 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Rejanae Brown SO Number: 107010 Booking Number: 447038 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 6:41 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $2162.00 Raul Samaniego SO Number: 27434 Booking Number: 447037 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 5:14 pm Charges: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $20000.00 Michael Luna SO Number: 85149 Booking Number: 447036 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 3:13 pm Charges: *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Ethan Woodard SO Number: 107009 Booking Number: 447035 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 11:41 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Chase Stallings SO Number: 107008 Booking Number: 447034 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 11:39 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Ryan Lebario SO Number: 107007 Booking Number: 447033 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 11:37 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Cricket Webber SO Number: 91486 Booking Number: 447032 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 11:20 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $500.00 Levi Rosser SO Number: 78943 Booking Number: 447031 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 10:46 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $40000.00 Shawn Blaylock SO Number: 99051 Booking Number: 447030 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 9:25 am Charges: *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Devin Gonzales SO Number: 104164 Booking Number: 447029 Booking Date: 08-31-2023 7:08 am Charges: *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *GJI* THEFT OF FIREARM *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC FTA MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE Bond: $986.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597