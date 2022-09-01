Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Five men were booked into The Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged with robbery. According to records filed in Tom Green County, all five were arrested by the Angelo State University Police Department.
As of Thursday morning, September 1st, all five men remain in custody in Tom Green County.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 <28G BONDED ON 06/13/2022: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION: 1
- COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FTSLI- UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- ROBBERY: 5
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
54999999 FTSLI- UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
99999999 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 <28G BONDED ON 06/13/2022
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597