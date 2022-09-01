Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Michael Murphy

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office D’Koreion Hammond

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Roy Morris

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Kameren Kirkwood

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Brenton Frizell

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Five men were booked into The Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged with robbery. According to records filed in Tom Green County, all five were arrested by the Angelo State University Police Department.

As of Thursday morning, September 1st, all five men remain in custody in Tom Green County.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 <28G BONDED ON 06/13/2022: 1

*GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION: 1

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FTSLI- UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

ROBBERY: 5

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

99999999 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 <28G BONDED ON 06/13/2022 Bond: Bond $1162.00 35990248 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA99999999 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 <28G BONDED ON 06/13/2022 ACOSTA, JAZMYNE Booking #: 441285 Release Date: 08-31-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 7:50 pm Charges: 29990043 *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: Bond No Bond FALKNER, JONATHAN Booking #: 441284 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 7:36 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond JONES, KADEN Booking #: 441283 Release Date: 08-31-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 3:57 pm Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: Bond $10000.00 HERNANDEZ, SIMON Booking #: 441282 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 3:27 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BOHANNON, LATISHA Booking #: 441280 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 3:14 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION Bond: Bond No Bond MURPHY, MICHAEL Booking #: 441278 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 2:57 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond: Bond No Bond HAMMOND, D’KOREION Booking #: 441281 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond: Bond $45000.00 MORRIS, ROY Booking #: 441276 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 2:53 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond: Bond No Bond KIRKWOOD, KAMEREN Booking #: 441279 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 2:33 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond: Bond No Bond FRIZELL, BRENTON Booking #: 441277 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 2:24 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond: Bond No Bond SEBASTIAN, ILIANECXIS Booking #: 441275 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 10:35 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond FRY, DUSTIN Booking #: 441274 Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 8:56 am Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond TORRES, REBECCA Booking #: 441273 Release Date: 08-31-2022 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 08-31-2022 – 7:16 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2500.00

