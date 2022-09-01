Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Michael Murphy Mugshot
Michael Murphy
Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
D'Koreion Hammond Mugshot
D’Koreion Hammond
Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Roy Morris Mugshot
Roy Morris
Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Kameren Kirkwood Mugshot
Kameren Kirkwood
Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Brenton Frizell Mugshot
Brenton Frizell
Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Five men were booked into The Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and charged with robbery. According to records filed in Tom Green County, all five were arrested by the Angelo State University Police Department.

As of Thursday morning, September 1st, all five men remain in custody in Tom Green County.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 3 <28G BONDED ON 06/13/2022: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION: 1
  • COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FTSLI- UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • ROBBERY: 5
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
BILBO, KESHAWN
Booking #:
441287
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 5:01 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 FTSLI- UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
Bond:
Bond
$862.00
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
441286
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
35990248 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
99999999 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 <28G BONDED ON 06/13/2022
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
ACOSTA, JAZMYNE
Booking #:
441285
Release Date:
08-31-2022 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
29990043 *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FALKNER, JONATHAN
Booking #:
441284
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JONES, KADEN
Booking #:
441283
Release Date:
08-31-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
HERNANDEZ, SIMON
Booking #:
441282
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BOHANNON, LATISHA
Booking #:
441280
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MURPHY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
441278
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HAMMOND, D’KOREION
Booking #:
441281
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 2:56 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond:
Bond
$45000.00
MORRIS, ROY
Booking #:
441276
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
KIRKWOOD, KAMEREN
Booking #:
441279
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FRIZELL, BRENTON
Booking #:
441277
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SEBASTIAN, ILIANECXIS
Booking #:
441275
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 10:35 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FRY, DUSTIN
Booking #:
441274
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 8:56 am
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, REBECCA
Booking #:
441273
Release Date:
08-31-2022 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
08-31-2022 – 7:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$2500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597