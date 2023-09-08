From 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, to 7 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 3

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1

MISC VPTAX1: 1

*JNISI*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

Steven Escobedo SO Number: 94343 Booking Number: 447164 Booking Date: 09-08-2023 12:46 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Garrett Fowler SO Number: 92351 Booking Number: 447163 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 10:14 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: No Bond Joshua Fuqua SO Number: 99156 Booking Number: 447162 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 8:08 pm Charges: *GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTAX1 Bond: $1754.00 Jasmine Franco SO Number: 105410 Booking Number: 447161 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 8:07 pm Charges: *JNISI*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Mark Cuellar SO Number: 98614 Booking Number: 447159 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 6:29 pm Charges: *MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $20000.00 Julio Galvan SO Number: 72826 Booking Number: 447160 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 6:18 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Devin Bowman SO Number: 66648 Booking Number: 447158 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 5:57 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Conary Ferguson SO Number: 100383 Booking Number: 447157 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:37 pm Charges: MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $7500.00 Terry Barron SO Number: 70243 Booking Number: 447156 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:11 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Rosemarie Garcia SO Number: 99672 Booking Number: 447155 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 12:34 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Marc Vasquez SO Number: 103418 Booking Number: 447154 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:54 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: $211000.00 Phillipe Pitts SO Number: 55154 Booking Number: 447153 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:44 am Charges: *RPR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Armando Villarreal SO Number: 42958 Booking Number: 447152 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:43 am Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

