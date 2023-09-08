From 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, to 7 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 3
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
- BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1
- MISC VPTAX1: 1
- *JNISI*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
Steven Escobedo
SO Number: 94343
Booking Number: 447164
Booking Date: 09-08-2023 12:46 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: $1500.00
Garrett Fowler
SO Number: 92351
Booking Number: 447163
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 10:14 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond: No Bond
Joshua Fuqua
SO Number: 99156
Booking Number: 447162
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 8:08 pm
Charges:
*GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTAX1
Bond: $1754.00
Jasmine Franco
SO Number: 105410
Booking Number: 447161
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 8:07 pm
Charges:
*JNISI*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Mark Cuellar
SO Number: 98614
Booking Number: 447159
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 6:29 pm
Charges:
*MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM
*GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond: $20000.00
Julio Galvan
SO Number: 72826
Booking Number: 447160
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 6:18 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Devin Bowman
SO Number: 66648
Booking Number: 447158
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 5:57 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Conary Ferguson
SO Number: 100383
Booking Number: 447157
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:37 pm
Charges:
MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: $7500.00
Terry Barron
SO Number: 70243
Booking Number: 447156
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:11 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond: $512.00
Rosemarie Garcia
SO Number: 99672
Booking Number: 447155
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 12:34 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Marc Vasquez
SO Number: 103418
Booking Number: 447154
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:54 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: $211000.00
Phillipe Pitts
SO Number: 55154
Booking Number: 447153
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:44 am
Charges:
*RPR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Armando Villarreal
SO Number: 42958
Booking Number: 447152
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:43 am
Charges:
*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
