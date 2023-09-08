From 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, to 7 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 3
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
  • BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE: 1
  • MISC VPTAX1: 1
  • *JNISI*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
Steven Escobedo mug shot

Steven Escobedo

SO Number: 94343

Booking Number: 447164

Booking Date: 09-08-2023 12:46 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $1500.00

Garrett Fowler mug shot

Garrett Fowler

SO Number: 92351

Booking Number: 447163

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 10:14 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

Bond: No Bond

Joshua Fuqua mug shot

Joshua Fuqua

SO Number: 99156

Booking Number: 447162

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 8:08 pm

Charges:

*GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTAX1

Bond: $1754.00

Jasmine Franco mug shot

Jasmine Franco

SO Number: 105410

Booking Number: 447161

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 8:07 pm

Charges:

*JNISI*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Mark Cuellar mug shot

Mark Cuellar

SO Number: 98614

Booking Number: 447159

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 6:29 pm

Charges:

*MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM

*GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: $20000.00

Julio Galvan mug shot

Julio Galvan

SO Number: 72826

Booking Number: 447160

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 6:18 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Devin Bowman mug shot

Devin Bowman

SO Number: 66648

Booking Number: 447158

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 5:57 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Conary Ferguson mug shot

Conary Ferguson

SO Number: 100383

Booking Number: 447157

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:37 pm

Charges:

MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: $7500.00

Terry Barron mug shot

Terry Barron

SO Number: 70243

Booking Number: 447156

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:11 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CLASS C

Bond: $512.00

Rosemarie Garcia mug shot

Rosemarie Garcia

SO Number: 99672

Booking Number: 447155

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 12:34 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Marc Vasquez mug shot

Marc Vasquez

SO Number: 103418

Booking Number: 447154

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:54 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: $211000.00

Phillipe Pitts mug shot

Phillipe Pitts

SO Number: 55154

Booking Number: 447153

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:44 am

Charges:

*RPR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Armando Villarreal mug shot

Armando Villarreal

SO Number: 42958

Booking Number: 447152

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 9:43 am

Charges:

*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
