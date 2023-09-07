From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, to 7 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE: 1

NO DL: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

MISC CPFx3: 1

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE ICON: 1

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

Gabriel Cuellar SO Number: 100317 Booking Number: 447151 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 2:28 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $2830.00 Mariana Castro SO Number: 107039 Booking Number: 447150 Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:54 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Kendrick Gray SO Number: 71163 Booking Number: 447149 Booking Date: 09-06-2023 9:44 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON POSS MARIJ <2OZ EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE NO DL Bond: $2084.00 Timothy Benson SO Number: 33115 Booking Number: 447148 Booking Date: 09-06-2023 9:19 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $926.00 Andrew Amyx SO Number: 49031 Booking Number: 447147 Booking Date: 09-06-2023 6:38 pm Charges: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Carlos Lopez SO Number: 103383 Booking Number: 447146 Booking Date: 09-06-2023 5:35 pm Charges: MISC CPFx3 Bond: No Bond Mario Delarosa SO Number: 96662 Booking Number: 447145 Booking Date: 09-06-2023 11:40 am Charges: SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY Bond: No Bond Venessa Hernandez SO Number: 98566 Booking Number: 447144 Booking Date: 09-06-2023 11:13 am Charges: DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE ICON FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $3850.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

