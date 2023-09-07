From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, to 7 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC FTA X 3: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE: 1
  • NO DL: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • MISC CPFx3: 1
  • SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY: 1
  • DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE ICON: 1
  • FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
Gabriel Cuellar mug shot

Gabriel Cuellar

SO Number: 100317

Booking Number: 447151

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 2:28 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 3

Bond: $2830.00

Mariana Castro mug shot

Mariana Castro

SO Number: 107039

Booking Number: 447150

Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:54 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Kendrick Gray mug shot

Kendrick Gray

SO Number: 71163

Booking Number: 447149

Booking Date: 09-06-2023 9:44 pm

Charges:

*GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

NO DL

Bond: $2084.00

Timothy Benson mug shot

Timothy Benson

SO Number: 33115

Booking Number: 447148

Booking Date: 09-06-2023 9:19 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $926.00

Andrew Amyx mug shot

Andrew Amyx

SO Number: 49031

Booking Number: 447147

Booking Date: 09-06-2023 6:38 pm

Charges:

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

Bond: No Bond

Carlos Lopez mug shot

Carlos Lopez

SO Number: 103383

Booking Number: 447146

Booking Date: 09-06-2023 5:35 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFx3

Bond: No Bond

Mario Delarosa mug shot

Mario Delarosa

SO Number: 96662

Booking Number: 447145

Booking Date: 09-06-2023 11:40 am

Charges:

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY

Bond: No Bond

Venessa Hernandez mug shot

Venessa Hernandez

SO Number: 98566

Booking Number: 447144

Booking Date: 09-06-2023 11:13 am

Charges:

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE ICON

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $3850.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
