From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, to 7 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC FTA X 3: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE: 1
- NO DL: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- MISC CPFx3: 1
- SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY: 1
- DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE ICON: 1
- FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
Gabriel Cuellar
SO Number: 100317
Booking Number: 447151
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 2:28 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
Bond: $2830.00
Mariana Castro
SO Number: 107039
Booking Number: 447150
Booking Date: 09-07-2023 1:54 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Kendrick Gray
SO Number: 71163
Booking Number: 447149
Booking Date: 09-06-2023 9:44 pm
Charges:
*GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
NO DL
Bond: $2084.00
Timothy Benson
SO Number: 33115
Booking Number: 447148
Booking Date: 09-06-2023 9:19 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $926.00
Andrew Amyx
SO Number: 49031
Booking Number: 447147
Booking Date: 09-06-2023 6:38 pm
Charges:
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond: No Bond
Carlos Lopez
SO Number: 103383
Booking Number: 447146
Booking Date: 09-06-2023 5:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFx3
Bond: No Bond
Mario Delarosa
SO Number: 96662
Booking Number: 447145
Booking Date: 09-06-2023 11:40 am
Charges:
SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY
Bond: No Bond
Venessa Hernandez
SO Number: 98566
Booking Number: 447144
Booking Date: 09-06-2023 11:13 am
Charges:
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE ICON
FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond: $3850.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597